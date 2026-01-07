Man City Vs Brighton Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Pep Guardiola sheds light on Manchester City's defensive injury woes
Manchester City welcome Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in mid-week Premier League battle
Read the full preview
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City have the right spirit to cope with their injuries as they prepare to host Brighton in the Premier League.
City were dealt two injury blows during their draw with Chelsea on Sunday as both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were unable to play the full 90 minutes.
The club revealed on Monday that Gvardiol will undergo surgery on a fractured tibia, which will see him sidelined for longer than initially hoped.
With two players at the Africa Cup of Nations, an injury to John Stones and the likes of Rodri and Doku just returning from their respective knocks, Guardiola will have to be careful with his team selection.
However, the Spanish coach has been buoyed by the attitude of his players around the club as they look to chase down league leaders Arsenal.
"[Ruben has injured his] hamstring [and will be out for] between four and six weeks. [Josko] is out for a long time," said Guardiola.
"[Stones is not] ready for the next games. Of course, he's an important player for us for a long time and he was injured for a long time last season; this season looks the same.
"Omar [Marmoush] and Rayan [Ait-Nouri] are at AFCON, and we have injuries to John and Oscar Bobb, while Jeremy [Doku] and Rodri have come back from long injuries.
"That is the situation. Of course [we can cope]. With the spirit we have."
Brighton's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday could be a special match for a former City player.
Should he appear in this match, James Milner will be just the fifth outfield player to feature in the Premier League while aged 40+, after Gordon Strachan (six appearances), Teddy Sheringham (24), Kevin Phillips (four), and Ryan Giggs (six).
"If you see him working, you get an understanding of how it’s possible," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on Milner.
"But still, it's incredible what he's capable of doing for his age. He's a role model for every young player and for every person in the world because he's working so hard, he's so professional, he's so disciplined.
"He is taking care of his body, of his teammates and is being a real leader. I'm really glad to work with and to learn from him."
Players To Watch
Manchester City – Erling Haaland
Haaland has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against Brighton, though Man City have failed to win any of the last three (D1 L2).
Only two players have scored in four in a row against an opponent while failing to end on the winning side – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink against Manchester United (D3 L1, 1998-2001) and Charlie Austin against Arsenal (D1 L3, 2014-2018).
Brighton – Danny Welbeck
Welbeck has scored seven goals in his last 13 away Premier League appearances, although he’s never scored in nine league matches at the Etihad – it’s the most he's played at one stadium without finding the net in the top-flight, having just one shot on target.
Match Prediction - Manchester City Win
City have never lost in 15 home league games against Brighton (W12 D3), both the most they have faced a side without ever losing at home, and the most Brighton have played anyone on the road without ever winning.
City have also scored in all 17 of their Premier League games against Brighton, their joint-best 100% scoring record against an opponent, along with Bournemouth.
The Citizens typically enjoy playing on a Wednesday.
City have won 31 of their last 33 Premier League matches on a Wednesday (D1 L1), while at home they have won their last 22 Wednesday games. It's the longest ever home winning run on a specific day of the week by any side in Premier League history.
However, Brighton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against City (W2 D1), having avoided defeat in just two of their first 14 against them in the competition (W1 D1 L12).
Brighton have shipped two goals in each of their last three away Premier League matches, last having a longer run of conceding at least two goals between August and November 2022 (five).
Opta Win Probability
Manchester City – 63.3%
Draw – 19.5%
Brighton – 17.2%