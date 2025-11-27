Liverpool 1-4 PSV, UCL: Arne Slot Reacts After Humiliating Champions League Defeat - Read

Liverpool's UEFA Champions League nightmare worsened with a 1-4 defeat to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield. Head coach Arne Slot admitted that the result was "hard to take" and they must "fight really hard". Read full reactions

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpools head coach Arne Slot is under pressure
Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot is under pressure
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Perisic, Til, and Driouech seal a famous 4-1 for PSV win at Anfield

  • Liverpool suffer nine defeats in 12 games, their worst run since 1953-54

  • Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk concedes penalty; Hugo Ekitike forced off with back problem

Arne Slot has vowed to keep on fighting as he said the only way for Liverpool to get out of their rut is to face the reality they are in.

Liverpool lost for the ninth time in the space of 12 games as they were beaten 4-1 at home by PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ivan Perisic put PSV ahead, only to see their lead cancelled out by Virgil van Dijk.

But Guus Til and Couhaib Driouech capped off a famous trip to Anfield for PSV, condemning the Reds to a third straight loss.

Liverpool were hammered by PSV - null
Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League: The Reds Hit New Low With Humiliating Loss At Home

BY Stats Perform

Liverpool have lost three consecutive games in all competitions by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since December 1953, while their run of nine defeats in 12 matches is their worst since that same 1953-54 campaign.

"The emotions are very negative and disappointing," Slot told TNT Sports, with jeers having been directed at the Dutchman and his team at full-time.

Related Content
Related Content

"The way we conceded the 1-0. I want to be positive about the reaction of the players when we went 1-0 down. We came back into the game and had chances to go 2-1 up. I don't think anyone thought we would lose 4-1.

"After half-time, we conceded 2-1 quite early. We still had some good chances to go 2-2. 10 or 15 minutes before the end, we conceded another goal. Hard to take.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Bayern Munich on November 26, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League: Timber Shines As Gunners Dominate Die Roten At Emirates

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

"After we conceded the first one, we saw a reaction I want to see. The mentality I saw afterwards was what I was hoping it to be. Even after 2-1, we kept trying to make it 2-1. End result is 4-1 and that's a big loss.

"I liked how we reacted in transition in the first half.

"The only way to go is to go through now. We need to face where we're at and fight really hard.

"The feeling I have is that after 45 minutes, you don't expect to be 1-1, you expect to be up. The reaction of the players is what you expect from a Liverpool player."

Van Dijk conceded the penalty for PSV's opener when he inexplicably raised his arm while trying to defend a corner, only to give away a handball.

Liverpool's captain, though, felt he was fouled.

"He got a little push," Slot explained. "It unbalanced him and that's why he raised his arm and made the handball."

Slot also confirmed that striker Hugo Ekitike sustained an injury.

From left, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa react after Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England. - | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Resurgent Visitors Thrash Reds At Anfield

BY Photo Webdesk

"Especially at the start of the second half, I constantly felt, 'What's wrong with Hugo?' It felt as if he couldn't move as he did [in] the first half," Slot said.

"So, that's why our press was, I think, also a little bit off.

"And he just told me that in the first five to 10 minutes of the first half he already felt his back too much. That's also why he had to go out."

Liverpool will look to arrest their slump when they take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Maharjan LBW For 18 To Harmeet Singh

  2. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  3. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  4. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  5. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay