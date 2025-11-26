Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Kane Returns To London To Face Rising Gunners

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Arsenal and Bayern Munich have faced each other 14 times in UEFA competitions. Bayern lead the head-to-head count with eight wins compared to Arsenal's three victories. Three games have ended in draws.
These sides last met in the 2023-24 season in the Round of 16 stage. The first leg at Emirates ended in a 2-2 draw, but Bayern won the second leg 1-0 to win the tie.
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Matchday 5
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the big match on offer tonight, with Bayern Munich travelling to North London to face Arsenal. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.