Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Kane Returns To London To Face Rising Gunners

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. It’s a clash between the table toppers of the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga, with the winner topping the league phase table as well. The headline storyline is Harry Kane’s return to North London, with the English striker facing his former domestic rivals on the continental stage. Follow the live scores and updates from the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich football match right here.

26 Nov 2025, 11:55:47 pm IST Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Arsenal and Bayern Munich have faced each other 14 times in UEFA competitions. Bayern lead the head-to-head count with eight wins compared to Arsenal's three victories. Three games have ended in draws. These sides last met in the 2023-24 season in the Round of 16 stage. The first leg at Emirates ended in a 2-2 draw, but Bayern won the second leg 1-0 to win the tie.

26 Nov 2025, 11:35:47 pm IST Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Matchday 5

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD