Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Resurgent Visitors Thrash Reds At Anfield
Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool with a clinical 3-0 victory at Anfield in the English Premier League. Murillo broke the deadlock with a set-piece finish in the 33rd minute, exploiting Liverpool's failure to clear the danger in their box. Just after half-time, Nico Savona doubled Forest's lead after an excellent bit of play by Omari Hutchinson, and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed the win in the 78th minute. This marked back-to-back league wins for Sean Dyche's men, lifting them out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Liverpool's poor league form continued with their fourth defeat in the last five games.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE