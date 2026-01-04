Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

Many cricket commentators blamed the amount of grass left on the pitch as a trigger for the debacle. In 2024, the grass on the pitch was 3mm shorter than the 10mm left this time and the match between India and Australia turned out to be a classic. After the Ashes match, the curator said he left more grass because of the impending dry weather forecast for the last three days of the Test match. Alas, patience ran out among the players to even take the game into the third day.