India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Comfortable 61-Run Win

"I think this is for India (smiles in his trademark style). But yeah, it's... we played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead. (because it's a slow pitch, was the plan to attack early?) Not really. We wanted to play the same way how we were playing. I think Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0 for 1, there had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. I think we were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of lump in between 7 to 15, but then that's the beauty of T20 cricket and the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable. (how many did you think 175 was above par?) See, it's difficult to tell when you're batting first because you know, you never know, they might be a little bit of dew or wicket might play a little better under lights. But as soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs above par. I think 155 would have been a very tight game, but then 175 was a very good score. (on the ploy at the start with the ball) No, I think we followed the same thing what we did before when we played them. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge from ball one, then Bumrah coming in, what he does the best. He showed the world why he's the best bowler in the world. And then Varun, Kuldeep, Axar, matter of the fact Tilak as well, coming in, chipping in. I think it was great to see everyone contributing."