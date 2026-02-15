India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Comfortable 61-Run Win

India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in Match 27 as Suryakumar Yadav praised Ishan Kishan’s 77, while Salman Agha admitted execution lapses

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blues Comfortable 61-Run Win
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in match 27 of T20 World Cup 2026

  • Salman Agha admits that execution was missing in some parts of the game

  • Suryakumar Yadav lauded Ishan Kishan for his 77-run match-defining knock

India delivered a dominant display to beat Pakistan by 61 runs in their Group A meeting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Put in to bat, India finished on 175/7 from their 20 overs, built around a sparkling 77 from Ishan Kishan. The left-hander counterattacked superbly after an early setback, helping his side settle and maintain scoreboard pressure on a surface that wasn’t always easy for strokeplay.

Pakistan never really found momentum in reply. Early wickets pushed them onto the back foot at 13/3 in the powerplay, and although Usman Khan fought hard for his 44, support around him kept disappearing. India’s bowlers stayed disciplined, mixed their pace cleverly and forced Pakistan into risky options as the required rate climbed.

The end came in the 18th over with Pakistan dismissed for 114, well short of the target. It sealed a convincing win for India and confirmed their progress to the Super Eight, capping a night where they were sharper in every phase of the game.

Ishan Kishan On Winning The POTM

Related Content
Related Content

"I think the wicket was not that easy in the beginning, but sometimes you just have to believe what you want to play, what shots are on, and you have to just focus on your strength. So I was just keeping it simple and watching the ball and playing with the field, maybe trying to make them run as much as they can, but yeah, I think it worked pretty well in my side. (today you favored the off-side, was that a plan?) I think I did work a lot on my off-side game and it will give me the balls where I want them to bowl if I play good shots on off-side. So I was just trying to hit the gaps because it's a big boundary and when it's a big ground you get bigger gaps. So I was just trying to keep it simple, like I said, trying to hit the gaps, trying to at least take two runs because wicket was not easy. I had that in mind that we need to put a total like 160-170 runs and it will be a very good total for us.

(Relief for the team for the rest of the tournament after winning against Pakistan?) 100% I think. India v Pakistan is always a special game not only for us, for our country as well. So we had to win this one because it was a very important game and they had pretty good spinners in their side and we were just supposed to play the good shots and yeah, winning this against Pakistan team... it will give us a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament and we'll try to just keep the momentum going. (on the start Hardik-Bumrah gave) I think they bowled tremendously well. Pace bowlers... when I was batting and when Shaheen was bowling, I didn't feel like the ball was doing much for the pace bowlers. But at the same time, looking at them (India's new ball bowlers) bowl two beautiful overs."

PAK Skipper Salman Agha on the Loss

"We were believing in our spinners and they had an off day today. Execution was missing in some parts of the game. We were obviously going to always believe our spinners, because they've done really well in last six month. And with the batting I think we didn't start well and in T20 games if we lose 3 or 4 wickets in powerplay, you are always chasing the game. (why did you decide to bat second?) I think, to be very honest, like in first inning it was a bit tacky. The ball was gripping as well. So, the execution was, I think, missing when it comes to bowling, but I think the pitch better played better in the second inning than first inning. But our bowlers like, we didn't bowl according to the situation. And when it comes to batting, we didn't apply ourselves and gave us a chance to go deep in the game. (on dealing with the emotions on a big game like this) In these kind of games, the emotions are always going to be high. We just need to deal with that because we have played enough cricket and we have played enough these games, games like that. So, it's just we need to gather ourselves very quickly and we have a game in two days' time and we need to look forward for that as well. (on the rest of the tournament) Yeah, obviously, you have to see the bigger picture. We have a game in two days' time. We need to win that game and qualify for the Super Four and then it's a new tournament start again."

India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on the Win

"I think this is for India (smiles in his trademark style). But yeah, it's... we played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead. (because it's a slow pitch, was the plan to attack early?) Not really. We wanted to play the same way how we were playing. I think Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0 for 1, there had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. I think we were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of lump in between 7 to 15, but then that's the beauty of T20 cricket and the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable. (how many did you think 175 was above par?) See, it's difficult to tell when you're batting first because you know, you never know, they might be a little bit of dew or wicket might play a little better under lights. But as soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs above par. I think 155 would have been a very tight game, but then 175 was a very good score. (on the ploy at the start with the ball) No, I think we followed the same thing what we did before when we played them. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge from ball one, then Bumrah coming in, what he does the best. He showed the world why he's the best bowler in the world. And then Varun, Kuldeep, Axar, matter of the fact Tilak as well, coming in, chipping in. I think it was great to see everyone contributing."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK: How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In ICC ODI And T20 World Cups?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Harsha Bhogle Flags Political, Economic Forces Exploiting IND–PAK Rivalry

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal 'Statue' Steals The Show On India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Day - See Funny Post

  4. Ishan Kishan Slams 27-Ball Fifty In India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Three Militants, Including Two Women, Arrested In Manipur: PLA And PREPAK Cadres Held

  3. BJP Accuses Kapil Sibal Of Epstein-Funded Award In 2010, Demands Rahul Gandhi Response

  4. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  5. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead At UC Berkeley Days After Going Missing

  3. BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

  4. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  5. Bangladesh President To Swear In Tarique Rahman Cabinet At Parliament On February 17

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit