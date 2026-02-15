Ishan Kishan Slams 27-Ball Fifty In India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan hammered 77 off 40 against Pakistan, counterattacking after an early setback before Saim Ayub struck to finally end the blazing innings

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan, right, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Tilak Varma looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Ishan Kishan smashed 77 off 40, taking charge after the early wicket

  • His knock included 10 fours and three sixes in a fearless counterattack

  • Saim Ayub finally ended the innings, giving Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough

India’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo delivered on its hype long before the final result was clear. After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl, India got a massive impact knock from Ishan Kishan.

The left-handed batter counter-punched brilliantly to steady the innings following an early loss of Abhishek Sharma on a duck. Kishan showed intent from the start and continued diespite Abhishek's loss, eventually smashing a 27-ball fifty in a crucial clash.

Ishan Kishan Provides Strong Start to India

Kishan played a valuable 77-run knock off 40 balls which was not just quick, it was decisive. With 10 fours and three sixes, he played with intent and controlled aggression against Pakistan’s varied bowling attack, particularly keeping the scoreboard ticking against both pace and spin.

His innings didn’t just rescue India after a jolt in the first over; it flipped the pressure back onto Pakistan and injected confidence into the chase.

Although he was eventually dismissed by Saim Ayub, the impact of his blitz reverberated through the rest of India’s innings, making his contribution a central highlight of this much-anticipated matchup.

