India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India are coming out of two victories against USA and Namibia. While they are still unbeaten, both games showed areas where they felt uncomfortable, specially against spin. Abhishek Sharma's return is a massive boost for their side and the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav will be a key weapon for Suryakumar Yadav and his side. They will look to win this game and be the first team from Group A to enter Super Eight.