India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against IND. Check Playing XIs for both teams

Outlook Sports Desk
India captain Suryakumar Yadav in toss ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash. Photo: BCCI/X
  • India clash with Pakistan in their Group A encounter at the T20 World Cup 2026

  • Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check playing XI and other details for the matc

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15, Sunday. This is a big game in the context of Group A qualification as the winner will book a place in the Super Eight stage.

This is the first time India and Pakistan are facing off after the Asia Cup 2025 final which India won. India defeated Pakistan thrice in the tournament and this time, Pakistan have the opportunity to make a strong comeback. They are coming into the game with their spinners, led by Usman Tariq, doing well. Their experience of playing in slow conditions similar to Colombo can come handy as well.

India are coming out of two victories against USA and Namibia. While they are still unbeaten, both games showed areas where they felt uncomfortable, specially against spin. Abhishek Sharma's return is a massive boost for their side and the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav will be a key weapon for Suryakumar Yadav and his side. They will look to win this game and be the first team from Group A to enter Super Eight.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI To Continue 'No Handshake' Policy 

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav will not indulge in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. "The No handshake Policy will continue," a BCCI official in Colombo confirmed to PTI requesting anonymity.

Follow the live scoreboard and ball-by-ball commentary

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

