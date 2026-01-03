Pinarayi Vijayan Slams US Aggression Against Venezuela

Kerala CM calls move an act of terrorism, urges global resistance to protect world peace

ED Notice to Pinarayi Vijayan Reignites Political Battle Over KIIFB Masala Bonds
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
  • Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the US action on Venezuela as blatant imperialist aggression and termed it an act of terrorism.

  • He urged the international community to unite against moves that destabilise Latin America and the Global South.

  • CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said violating a nation’s sovereignty poses a threat to global peace and security.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday strongly condemned the US aggression against Venezuela and urged the global community to resist imperialist moves that threaten world peace.

The Left described the incident as an "act of terrorism", posing a threat to stability in Latin America.

"Strongly condemn the blatant imperialist aggression by the US on Venezuela, targeting various strategic centres," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'.

"This reveals the vicious operation of a rogue state, fuelling unmasked hostility in the Global South to impose its devious schemes. It is also an act of terrorism, threatening the tranquillity of Latin America, a continent with a long legacy of resisting such onslaughts and anti-imperialist struggles," he added.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, the CPI(M) demanded an immediate end to what it described as US aggression. - CPIM Website
Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

BY Outlook News Desk

Vijayan called on all nations to unite against the assault on Venezuela and to resist imperialist actions that undermine global peace.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan urged strong protests against the United States’ actions targeting the sovereign nation.

Reports have emerged that US forces have taken Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife into custody, Govindan said in a statement.

"The United States’ approach of encroaching on the sovereignty of another nation poses a threat to the entire world and reflects a brutal and aggressive mindset," he added. 

