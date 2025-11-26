Liverpool Vs PSV Eindhoven Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Can Reds Bounce Back At Home After Recent Defeats?

Referee shows a red card to Nelson Semedo | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Liverpool head into this clash at Anfield desperate for a spark, their domestic form has been shaky, but Europe remains a chance for redemption. Meanwhile PSV arrive with confidence high: they top the Eredivisie and have been unbeaten in their last 11 outings across competitions. Anfield’s atmosphere and Liverpool’s solid home record in Europe add weight in their favour. But PSV’s fluid attacking style could hurt, especially with Liverpool’s defensive woes recently exposed. Expect a high-tempo, open game, goals at both ends are more than likely.

LIVE UPDATES