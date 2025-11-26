Liverpool Vs PSV Eindhoven Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Can Reds Bounce Back At Home After Recent Defeats?

Liverpool Vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE Score: Welcome!
We are back with another Champions League live blog, this time covering PSV Eindhoven’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
We are back with another Champions League live blog, this time covering PSV Eindhoven’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.