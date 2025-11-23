Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Slot's Woes Deepen As Visitors Run Riot At Anfield

Having won there with Burnley in January 2021 and Nottingham Forest now, Sean Dyche is the sixth manager to win away to Liverpool with two different clubs in the Premier League

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Murillo got Nottingham Forest's opener just after the half-hour mark

  • Nicolo Savona made it 2-0 just 39 seconds into the second half

  • Morgan Gibbs-White killed the contest in the 78th minute

Liverpool suffered their sixth loss in seven Premier League games as they fell to a stunning 3-0 defeat at home to Sean Dyche's inspired Nottingham Forest team on Saturday.

The champions emerged from the international break eighth in the table, and they dropped into the bottom half after being torn apart on Merseyside. 

Murillo got Forest's opener just after the half-hour mark, firing into the bottom-left corner when Virgil van Dijk only half cleared Elliot Anderson's corner.

Forest thought they had a second goal moments later through Igor Jesus, but after a VAR check, it was ruled that the ball had bounced onto his arm before he drilled past Alisson.

However, the visitors did not have to wait too long to pull further clear, with Nicolo Savona making it 2-0 just 39 seconds into the second half following Neco Williams' cutback.

Arne Slot introduced Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa in a bid to improve Liverpool's lacklustre attacking play, but Morgan Gibbs-White finished on the rebound to kill the contest in the 78th minute.

While the win lifts Forest to 16th in the table, extending their unbeaten streak to three Premier League games, Liverpool now sit a lowly 11th and could find themselves 11 points adrift of leaders Arsenal by the end of the weekend.

Data Debrief: Dyche does Anfield double

Though Dyche never managed an Anfield victory while in charge of Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton, this was his second triumph at the famous old ground.

Having won there with Burnley in January 2021 and Forest on Saturday, Dyche is the sixth manager to win away to Liverpool with two different clubs in the Premier League.

Ron Atkinson (Aston Villa, Coventry City), Kevin Keegan (Newcastle United, Manchester City), Gordon Strachan (Coventry, Southampton), Martin O'Neill (Leicester City, Aston Villa), and Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea, Everton) are the others to do so.

Forest, meanwhile, have won away to Liverpool in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so in 1962-63 and 1963-64. 

Following their comprehensive defeat at the Etihad Stadium before the international break, Liverpool have now lost back-to-back league games by a margin of three or more goals for the first time since April 1965 under Bill Shankly.

