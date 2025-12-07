Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League: Dewsbury‑Hall Stars As Toffees Seal Dominant Win
Everton cruised past Nottingham Forest with a commanding 3-0 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal inside two minutes set the tone, before Thierno Barry netted his first Everton strike in first‑half stoppage time. Kiernan Dewsbury‑Hall capped off a brilliant performance with a composed finish in the 81st minute. The result lifted the Toffees to fifth, just a point off the UEFA Champions League places.
