Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League: Dewsbury‑Hall Stars As Toffees Seal Dominant Win

Everton cruised past Nottingham Forest with a commanding 3-0 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal inside two minutes set the tone, before Thierno Barry netted his first Everton strike in first‑half stoppage time. Kiernan Dewsbury‑Hall capped off a brilliant performance with a composed finish in the 81st  minute. The result lifted the Toffees to fifth, just a point off the UEFA Champions League places.

EPL: Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Everton
Nottingham Forest's Omari Hutchinson and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
English Premier League: Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Morato, left, and Everton's Thierno Barry in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Everton
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus, left, and Everton's Carlos Alcaraz in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, right, and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
