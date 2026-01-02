Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City, Premier League: Guardiola's Side See Winning Streak Stall

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland away from home
The stalemate kept City four points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race
Despite dominating possession, Pep Guardiola’s side failed to convert chances
Manchester City missed the chance to move back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, following a goalless draw with Sunderland.
Pep Guardiola's side were left frustrated at the Stadium of Light, where they controlled large periods of the contest, but were unable to break down the stubborn hosts.
Bernardo Silva thought he had broken the deadlock when he volleyed home from close range in the sixth minute. However, the City skipper was offside as he latched onto Erling Haaland's flick from a Rayan Cherki corner.
Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Brian Brobbey at the other end after the Sunderland striker had outmuscled Ruben Dias, but the visitors continued to carry the greater attacking threat.
Erling Haaland shot straight at Robin Roefs, with the Black Cats goalkeeper also denying Savinho and Josko Gvardiol from close range.
Gvardiol hit the post with a looping volley over his shoulder, while he saw a late opportunity blocked by Lutsharel Geertruida, as Sunderland held out to maintain their unbeaten Premier League home record this term.
Data Debrief: City and Haaland draw rare blank
Sunderland are just the second promoted team to remain unbeaten in their first 10 home games in a Premier League campaign, after Ipswich Town in 1992-93 (first 11).
The Black Cats are also the only side to keep Haaland at bay in the top-flight, with City's number nine scoring against each of the other 23 teams he has faced.
Guardiola's side, whose eight-game winning streak in all competitions ended, drew a blank despite recording an xG of 2.25, their highest in a Premier League game in which they failed to score since March 2022 against Crystal Palace (2.92).
That was also thanks to the efforts of goalkeeper Roefs, whose four saves took his tally for the season to 67, with only Burnley's Martin Dubravka (69) registering more this term.