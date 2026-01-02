Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City, Premier League: Guardiola's Side See Winning Streak Stall

Manchester City drop crucial points after a frustrating goalless draw with Sunderland, missing the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City, Premier League
Gvardiol and Man City could not find a way past Sunderland
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland away from home

  • The stalemate kept City four points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race

  • Despite dominating possession, Pep Guardiola’s side failed to convert chances

Manchester City missed the chance to move back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, following a goalless draw with Sunderland.

Pep Guardiola's side were left frustrated at the Stadium of Light, where they controlled large periods of the contest, but were unable to break down the stubborn hosts.

Bernardo Silva thought he had broken the deadlock when he volleyed home from close range in the sixth minute. However, the City skipper was offside as he latched onto Erling Haaland's flick from a Rayan Cherki corner.

Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Brian Brobbey at the other end after the Sunderland striker had outmuscled Ruben Dias, but the visitors continued to carry the greater attacking threat.

Erling Haaland shot straight at Robin Roefs, with the Black Cats goalkeeper also denying Savinho and Josko Gvardiol from close range.

Gvardiol hit the post with a looping volley over his shoulder, while he saw a late opportunity blocked by Lutsharel Geertruida, as Sunderland held out to maintain their unbeaten Premier League home record this term.

Data Debrief: City and Haaland draw rare blank

Sunderland are just the second promoted team to remain unbeaten in their first 10 home games in a Premier League campaign, after Ipswich Town in 1992-93 (first 11).

Related Content
Related Content

The Black Cats are also the only side to keep Haaland at bay in the top-flight, with City's number nine scoring against each of the other 23 teams he has faced.

Guardiola's side, whose eight-game winning streak in all competitions ended, drew a blank despite recording an xG of 2.25, their highest in a Premier League game in which they failed to score since March 2022 against Crystal Palace (2.92).

That was also thanks to the efforts of goalkeeper Roefs, whose four saves took his tally for the season to 67, with only Burnley's Martin Dubravka (69) registering more this term.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  2. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  3. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  4. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

  5. 'What Happens After Rohit-Kohli Stop Playing?': R Ashwin Not Sure Of ODIs' Future After 2027 World Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  2. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  4. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  5. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  2. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  5. Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Launches IMF-Linked Governance Reforms To Curb Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller