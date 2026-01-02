Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Calvert-lewin Has Winner Chalked Off In Gritty Draw

Liverpool dropped valuable points in the Premier League top-four race after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Leeds United, missing a chance to pull clear

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United, Premier League
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal against Liverpool was ruled out for offside
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds United

  • The result hurt their bid to pull away in the top-four race

  • Leeds produced a disciplined defensive display to earn a point

Liverpool missed the chance to gain some distance over their fellow Premier League top-four hopefuls after being held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have struck the decisive blow at Anfield, but the offside flag denied Leeds all three points.

Liverpool dominated throughout the match, with Hugo Ekitike leading the charge in the first half; his tight-angled shot was spilled by Lucas Perri, who recovered well to block Florian Wirtz's follow-up.

Ethan Ampadu then fired straight at Alisson after the goalkeeper played a wayward pass into midfield, before Ekitike headed an effort away from the empty goal while two yards out.

After the break, Dominik Szoboszlai saw a long-range drive pushed away by Perri before his corner was thumped just wide by an unmarked Virgil van Dijk.

And Leeds' patience almost paid off, as Calvert-Lewin dunked Sebastiaan Bornauw's flick over Alisson and into the net, but he had gone too early, and the visitors were unable to stun Liverpool without another late goal as they did in the reverse fixture at Elland Road last month.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Liverpool lacking a golden touch

Liverpool could have moved within four points of third-place Aston Villa, but instead remain under pressure from the teams below them after a wasteful display.

This was the Reds' highest expected goals tally (1.96 xG) without scoring in a Premier League match at Anfield since April 2024 (2.8 v Crystal Palace).

Despite having 19 shots in total, only four were on target, and Liverpool played out their first 0-0 draw in 117 matches in all competitions (December 2023 against Manchester United).

But it was another huge confidence boost for Leeds, who are unbeaten against the reigning Premier League champions (D2) in a season for the first time since 1994-95 against Man Utd (W1 D1).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  2. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  3. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  4. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

  5. 'What Happens After Rohit-Kohli Stop Playing?': R Ashwin Not Sure Of ODIs' Future After 2027 World Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  2. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  4. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  5. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  2. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  5. Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Launches IMF-Linked Governance Reforms To Curb Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller