Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Calvert-lewin Has Winner Chalked Off In Gritty Draw

Liverpool missed the chance to gain some distance over their fellow Premier League top-four hopefuls after being held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds United.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have struck the decisive blow at Anfield, but the offside flag denied Leeds all three points.
Liverpool dominated throughout the match, with Hugo Ekitike leading the charge in the first half; his tight-angled shot was spilled by Lucas Perri, who recovered well to block Florian Wirtz's follow-up.
Ethan Ampadu then fired straight at Alisson after the goalkeeper played a wayward pass into midfield, before Ekitike headed an effort away from the empty goal while two yards out.
After the break, Dominik Szoboszlai saw a long-range drive pushed away by Perri before his corner was thumped just wide by an unmarked Virgil van Dijk.
And Leeds' patience almost paid off, as Calvert-Lewin dunked Sebastiaan Bornauw's flick over Alisson and into the net, but he had gone too early, and the visitors were unable to stun Liverpool without another late goal as they did in the reverse fixture at Elland Road last month.
Data Debrief: Liverpool lacking a golden touch
Liverpool could have moved within four points of third-place Aston Villa, but instead remain under pressure from the teams below them after a wasteful display.
This was the Reds' highest expected goals tally (1.96 xG) without scoring in a Premier League match at Anfield since April 2024 (2.8 v Crystal Palace).
Despite having 19 shots in total, only four were on target, and Liverpool played out their first 0-0 draw in 117 matches in all competitions (December 2023 against Manchester United).
But it was another huge confidence boost for Leeds, who are unbeaten against the reigning Premier League champions (D2) in a season for the first time since 1994-95 against Man Utd (W1 D1).