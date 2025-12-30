Nottingham Forest Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Everton boss David Moyes expects better from his misfiring strikers Thierno Barry and Beto.
The Toffees drew 0-0 in a dour match against Burnley on Saturday, with Beto starting as Barry - who has established himself as Moyes' first-choice striker - coming on as a second-half substitute.
Beto and Barry both forced smart stops out of Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, though the duo have just two Premier League goals between them this season.
Barry's only Everton goal since his move from Villarreal came on December 6 against Nottingham Forest, in a 3-0 win for the Toffees, who head to the City Ground for their final game of 2025.
And while former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is shining for Leeds, both Barry and Beto rank among the 10th-worst expected goals underperformers among players who have netted at least once in the Premier League this term.
Beto has underperformed his xG by 3.4, while Barry has underperformed by 1.8.
Asked about Barry's performances as of late, Moyes said: "He’s played well. He’s improved. We’ve tried to give him a run of games to see what he can do.
"But ultimately our centre-forwards have got to score goals because if you’re a number nine, having just one goal, and Beto’s only got one [league goal] too, that’s not good enough."
Forest boss Dyche started 2025 at the helm at Everton, though he managed just one game before he departed and was replaced by Moyes.
Everton have taken 56 points in 2025, up from 39 points under Dyche in 2024.
Forest lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Sunday and sit 17th, though Moyes insists there should be no question over their quality.
"I don’t think anybody should be kidded by Forest," Moyes said.
"They qualified for Europe last year, they were well up the league and played really well. Their squad is far better than their position suggests at the moment."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest - Igor Jesus
After his assist against Man City, Jesus has been involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Forest player this season (eight – seven goals, one assist).
However, he is yet to register a goal involvement in consecutive appearances for Forest.
Everton - Tyler Dibling
Dibling was handed just his second league start of the season for Everton in their game at Turf Moor.
The winger created two chances and successfully completed four dribbles, and will be eager to build on that showing if given the nod on Tuesday.
MATCH PREDICTION: FOREST WIN
Moyes has won just one of his five away league games against Forest (D1 L3) – he failed to win with Preston North End in 2000-01 and 2001-02 (D1 L1) and West Ham in 2022-23 and 2023-24 (L2) but did win with the Toffees last season.
Dyche, meanwhile, has lost his final Premier League match of the calendar year in his last three seasons managing in December, losing with Burnley to Manchester United in 2021 and with Everton against Wolves in 2023 and Nottingham Forest in 2024.
Everton have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games. They last had a longer run in November/December last year (four).
Forest have won their final league game in each of the last two calendar years, beating Everton 2-0 last year. They last did so in three consecutive years between 2008 and 2010.
Everton have won four of their last five Premier League away games against Forest (D1), including the last two. They have never won three consecutive league visits to the City Ground before.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest - 42.4%
Draw - 26.7%
Everton - 30.9%