Everton Vs Wolves Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Braving a topsy-turvy season, Everton are 12th in the 20-team table with 28 points from 20 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers beat West Ham United for their first win in the league, but are still rooted at the bottom
In their most recent meetings, Wolves blanked the Toffees 2-0 in the League Cup third round
Rob Edwards believes the fearlessness of teenage star Mateus Mane has rubbed off on the rest of his Wolves squad, as the Premier League's bottom club look to continue their mini revival against Everton on Wednesday.
Wolves have been cut adrift at the foot of the table following a dismal first half of the season, and they were threatening to break the record for the longest winless run from the start of a campaign in English top-flight history (Bolton Wanderers' 22 games in 1902-03).
But they finally got off the mark for 2025-26 at the 20th attempt on Saturday, overcoming West Ham 3-0 at Molineux after rallying to draw 1-1 at Manchester United earlier that week.
Mane was Wolves' standout player against the Irons, playing a prominent role in Jhon Arias' opening goal, then winning the penalty that allowed Hwang Hee-chan to make it 2-0.
Mane then drilled into the bottom-left corner following a sublime touch to make it 3-0, becoming Wolves' youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at the age of 18 years and 109 days.
And Edwards believes Mane's impact goes beyond what he has contributed on the pitch, saying: "He's still at that stage where I'm probably still a bit scary to him, so he won't ask me any questions at all!
"He's just got to keep doing what he's doing. He's got a really good attitude, but he's affected games very, very well with his intensity and his selfless work, but then real moments of quality and bravery, which I think has rubbed off on the group as well."
Reflecting on Wolves' first win, Edwards added: "There's been more of a bounce around, because people can see a little bit more progression.
"The lads can feel that as well. The club needed it. The supporters needed it more than anyone else. But we just crack on and keep working hard."
Everton, meanwhile, lost 4-2 at home to Brentford last time out, their third defeat in the space of five games.
David Moyes is still without several key players, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jarrad Branthwaite, Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, due to injury or international duty, but he still foresees a quiet January transfer window.
"I think that we are probably more unlikely than likely [to be busy]," Moyes said. "We are looking, but I wouldn't want to get everyone's hopes up.
"We are looking at some players, but we will be quite careful with it."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Everton – Jack Grealish
Grealish has provided six Premier League assists this season, only recording more in 2022-23 for Manchester City (seven) and in 2020-21 for Aston Villa (10).
Only Andrei Kanchelskis (eight in 1995-96), Peter Beardsley (seven in 1992-93) and Nick Barmby (also seven in 1996-97) have ever assisted more goals in their debut Premier League season for Everton.
Wolves – Hwang Hee-chan
After his goal and assist against West Ham last time out, Hwang now has 30 Premier League goal involvements (24 goals, six assists), all for Wolves.
Only Raul Jimenez (58) and Matheus Cunha (42) have ever recorded more for the club.
MATCH PREDICTION – EVERTON WIN
Following their 3-2 win at Molineux in August, Everton are looking to complete a Premier League double over Wolves for the first time since 2020-21.
However, the Toffees have lost their last two Premier League games at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the first time they have done so at their new ground. The Toffees last suffered three successive home league defeats in September 2023 (a run of four).
And Wolves have not won any of their last 12 away Premier League matches (two draws, 10 defeats), having won four in row before this run began.
The visitors might fancy their chances of a result, though, having only won away at Southampton and Tottenham (both five times) more often than they have at Everton (four times) in the Premier League.
And Everton have lost five of their last nine Premier League matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table (three wins, one draw), though they won their only such game since Moyes returned as manager, beating Southampton 2-0 in May 2025.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Everton – 62.6%
Wolves – 17.6%
Draw – 19.8%