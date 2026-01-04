English Premier League Matchday 20 Roundup: Rice Leads Arsenal Charge As Wolves End Long Wait

Declan Rice scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2
Aston Villa stayed in the title race with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest
Wolves claimed their first league victory of the season with a 3-0 win over West Ham
Matchday 20 of the English Premier League saw big moments at both ends of the table, with Declan Rice spearheading Arsenal’s comeback win to open up a six-point cushion, while Wolverhampton Wanderers finally registered their first league victory of the season.
Rice Double Sends Arsenal Six Clear
Declan Rice further cemented his credentials as a Premier League Player of the Season contender, scoring twice to lift Arsenal to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Bournemouth on the south coast.
The England midfielder, who had been a fitness doubt after missing the midweek 4-1 win over Aston Villa due to a knee issue, returned to immediate effect. His two second-half goals – both low, composed side-footed finishes – marked the first time he has scored twice in a league match.
“We are going to need everyone chipping in at different points so happy to help the team,” Rice said after the match.
Arsenal fell behind early when Evanilson capitalised on a poor pass from Gabriel Magalhaes, putting the ball into an empty net in the 10th minute.
The Brazilian centre-back responded swiftly, making amends six minutes later by firing in the equaliser after a driving run by Noni Madueke, continuing his scoring run since returning from a six-week injury layoff.
Rice then took control, scoring twice after the break to swing the contest Arsenal’s way. A late long-range strike from Bournemouth substitute Eli Junior Kroupi in the 76th minute set up a nervous finish, but Arsenal held firm to claim a fifth consecutive league win.
The result keeps Aston Villa and Manchester City at arm’s length in the title race. Villa remain the closest challengers, while City can reclaim second place on Sunday by beating Chelsea, which would leave them four points behind the leaders.
Villa Bounce Back Through McGinn
Aston Villa responded strongly to their first defeat in two months by securing a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, keeping pace with Arsenal near the top of the table.
After losing their 11-game winning streak – eight of those league victories – in the heavy defeat to Arsenal earlier in the week, Villa regrouped effectively. Ollie Watkins opened the scoring with a long-range strike in first-half stoppage time before captain John McGinn took charge after the break.
Forest briefly threatened a comeback when Morgan Gibbs-White pulled one back in the 61st minute, but McGinn restored Villa’s two-goal cushion following a costly error from Forest goalkeeper John Victor.
Racing out of his area to collect a long ball, Victor misjudged the situation, allowing McGinn to round him and score from 30 yards. Victor was injured in the incident and substituted immediately after.
Wolves Finally Taste Victory
At the bottom end of the Premier League table, Wolves ended their historically poor start to the season, claiming their first league win with a 3-0 victory over West Ham United.
No team since the Premier League’s inception in 1992 had taken this long to register an opening win. First-half goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mane secured the breakthrough, lifting Wolves to six points – still 12 adrift of safety with 18 matches remaining.
Wolves manager Rob Edwards admitted mixed emotions after the final whistle. “We should enjoy it,” he said. “But it’s only one win. That’s all it is.”
Despite the result, Wolves remain only six points behind second-bottom Burnley, who lost 2-0 at Brighton, and eight points off West Ham, who endured a chastening afternoon.
West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo was scathing in his assessment. “I don’t recall one day that I felt so bad on a football pitch,” he said, labelling the performance “embarrassing” and the worst of his coaching career.
(With AP Inputs)