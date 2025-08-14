PSG 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 PEN), UEFA Super Cup 2025: 'We Didn't Give Up'

PSG had 12 shots overall, worth 1.2 expected goals (xG) to Spurs' 1.4, but Zaire-Emery praised his team-mates for pushing through to the very end

Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaire-Emery
Warren Zaire-Emery hailed Paris Saint-Germain's attitude to never give up after they stunned Tottenham with a comeback in the UEFA Super Cup.

PSG were 2-0 down in the 84th minute after goals from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, but substitutes Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos netted in the space of 10 minutes to make it 2-2 and force a penalty shootout.

Vitinha then missed PSG's first spot-kick, striking the woodwork, but debutant Lucas Chevalier saved Van de Ven's spot-kick to help them on their way to a 4-3 win on penalties.

Luis Enrique's side failed to have a shot on target in the first half, just the fifth time that has happened under the Spaniard, but they scored with their last two such attempts to stun Spurs.

"I don't know what to say, it's magnificent," Zaire-Emery told Canal+. "We're at a big club, we're winning trophies.

"We knew it was going to be tough coming here, that we only had six or seven days of training, but we didn't give up. It shows the character of this team and the strength of the collective.

"It shows what we are, what we bring out in every training session, every match. We have to keep it up."

One of the big talking points in the build-up to the game was the exclusion of Gianluigi Donnarumma from the PSG squad, with Luis Enrique saying he was looking for something different.

As such, Chevalier, who joined the French Champions from Lille earlier this month, started and impressed for much of his debut, making three saves in the match and one in the shootout.

Though he could have done better with Romero's goal, having been able to get two hands to the shot on its way in, Marquinhos was delighted with his first performance.

"I'm proud. We didn't have much preparation, but football isn't just about the physical; it's also about the mental, being tactically sound," Marquinhos told Canal+.

"At 2-0, Tottenham were way behind. They waited for us, and it's dangerous when you wait for PSG like that. We made changes that helped us. Goncalo came on very well; we needed a number nine to put the ball in the back of the net.

"Then, on the penalty shootout, we trusted Lucas. We know him. He's just arrived, but it was time for him to show himself. We're very happy because he did it. And our penalty takers did a very good job.

"That's PSG, you have to keep the pressure on Lucas. He's a top-level goalkeeper; he's capable of it. He delivered, welcome him with a trophy!"

