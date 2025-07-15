Latin-Bangla Super Cup 2025: What Happened In Argentina Vs Bangladesh? Here's What We Know

The incident left the spectators shocked and the authorities had to step in to take control of all the drama

Rohan Mukherjee
Latin-Bangla Super Cup 2025: What Happened In Argentina Vs Bangladesh? Heres What We Know
Representative Image Photo: Screengrab from live streaming
Summary
  • Chaos erupted during the Latin-Bangla Super Cup 2025 match between Argentina Vs Bangladesh

  • Players exchanged physical jibes in attempt to win possession

  • Read the full story

Absolute chaos erupted during a match match between Argentinian club Charlton Athletic and Bangladesh's U-20 Rising Stars in the AFB Latin-Bangla Super Cup match at the National Football Stadium in Dhaka. The incident left the spectators shocked and the authorities had to step in to take control of all the drama.

Earlier this month, AF Boxing Promotion International Limited had organized the AFB Latin-Bangla Super Cup 2025 tournament which featured clubs from Argentina and Brazil each, along with Bangladesh's U-20 team, named as the Rising Stars.

There was plenty of buzz around this tournament but little did anyone know that mayhem would erupt in the opening match itself. Brazilian and Bangladesh were to play the opener, and while all things went smoothly inside the stadium, there were complaints of crowd mismanagement and a lot more outside.

Latin-Bangla Super Cup 2025: Journalists Assaulted, Ticket Holders Denied Entry

There were reports of assault on journalists and ticketing corruption from individuals linked to AF Boxing Promotion International Limited, the official organizers of this event.

As a result, the Assistant Director of Sports of the NSC revoked the permission given to organize matches on December 5, 8 and 11. All because of the mismanagement right from the start.

A lot of the spectators were denied entry despite having valid tickets and more so, legends like Cafu and Claudio Caniggia, who were supposed to attend the event, were not paid the contract money, raising further eyebrows.

Latin-Bangla Super Cup 2025: What Triggered The Chaos?

It all came to notice after the match between Argentina and Bangladesh saw an ugly incident taking place.

The moment of flashpoint, captured vividly in circulating online footage, originated near the center line after a fierce challenge spiraled out of control between the opposing players.

A Bangladesh player got involved in a tight midfield battle for possession with his Argentine counterpart. While trying to win the ball in a tussle, the former delivered a forceful, arguably reckless, kick to the latter.

What should have been a standard, robust tackle instantly detonated a brief but chaotic confrontation.

The incident triggered an immediate surge from the Argentine bench and surrounding players, who sprinted to the scene and caused unnecessary scenes in a match designated as a friendly.

This incident forced the NSC to revoke the stadium rights and marred the entire event completely.

Tags

