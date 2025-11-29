Argentina Vs Brazil 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Toss Update And Teams

The two sides resume their rivalry tonight with the second T20I at St Albans Club, Corimayo after Argentina's commanding victory in the first match by 8 wickets

Argentina Vs Brazil 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?
  • Argentina welcome Brazil for the 2nd T20I tonight

  • The Argentinians won the 1st T20I by 8 wickets in commanding fashion

  • Check the live streaming details

Bitter South American rivals Argentina and Brazil, whose clashes on the football pitch have long defined global sporting pride, especially at the FIFA World Cup, now carry that intensity into cricket.

The two sides resume their rivalry tonight with the second T20I at St Albans Club, Corimayo. Brazil won the toss and elected to set a target.

In the tour opener, Argentina registered a commanding eight-wicket win over Brazil at the same venue. Opting to bat first, the Michel Assuncao-led visitors struggled to 109/8 in 20 overs, with Luiz Morais carrying his bat for an unbeaten 51 off 55.

The only other notable contribution came from fellow opener Rejaul Karim, who made a run-a-ball 17.

Argentina's bowlers set the tone early, eventual player of the match Lucas Rossi returning with superb figures of 3/8 and Agustin Rivero chipping in with 2/18.

Skipper Pedro Baron then ensured a smooth chase, striking 53 off 42 balls. His 74-run opening partnership with Alejandro Ferguson (23 off 26) effectively made it a no-contest.

The two associate teams from ICC Americas, the subordinate body of the global governing body, will clash again tonight, with the third match scheduled for an 11:30 PM IST start.

Brazil's tour of Argentina 2025 concludes on Sunday, November 23 (India time), with another double-header.

Argentina Vs Brazil, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I match be played?

The St. Albans Club cricket ground in Buenos Aires will host the 2nd T20I as well as the other 3 matches in the series.

Argentina Vs Brazil, 2nd T20I: Where To Watch Live?

There are no official streaming partners for this 5-match T20I series between Argentina and Brazil.

Argentina Vs Brazil, 2nd T20I: Squads

Argentina: Pedro Baron (c), Alejandro Ferguson, Alan Kirschbaum, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Husain, Hernan Fennell, Ramiro Escobar (wk), Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Franz Bur, Lucas Rossi.

Brazil: Luiz Morais, MD Rejaul Karim, Luiz Muller, Michel Assuncao (c), Yasar Haroon, Chrystian Machado, Lucas Maximo (wk), Felipe Muniz, Caique Cirino, Luiz Moras, Gabriel Oliveira

