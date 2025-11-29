Argentina Vs Brazil Toss Update, 1st T20I: BRA Opt To Bat First – See Playing XIs

Argentina face Brazil in first T20I on November 28
Brazil won the toss and opted to bat first
Argentain vs Brazil playing XIs and more below
Argentina are playing against Brazil in the first T20I of the five-match series at the St Albans Club in Corimayo, Buenos Aires, on Friday, November 28, 2025. Brazil captain Michel Assuncao won the toss and opted to bat first.
Argentina Vs Brazil 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Argentina: Pedro Baron (c), Alejandro Ferguson, Agustin Husain, Hernan Fennell, Ramiro Escobar, Alan Kirschbaum, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Luca Rossi, Franz Bur, Manuel Iturbe.
Brazil: Luis Morais, Rejaul Karim, Luiz Muller, Michel Assuncao (c), Yasar Haroon, Chrystian Machado, Lucas Maximo, Luiz Gabriel Moras, Caique Cirino, Gabriel Oliveira, Felipe Muniz.
Argentina Vs Brazil 1st T20I: Full Squads
Argentina: Pedro Baron (c): Alam Kirschbaum, Alejandro Ferguson, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Lucas Rossi, Tomas Rossi, Ramiro Escobar, Santiago Iturbe, Augstin Husain, Franz Bur, Hernan Fennell, Juan Cabrera, Santiago Duggan.
Brazil: Michel Assuncao (c), Breno Passoni, Felipe Muniz, Luiz Gabriel Moras, Riquelmi Nascimento, Caique Cirino, Luis Morais, Luiz Muller, Yasar Haroon, Chrystian Machado, Llucas Maximo, Rejaul Karim, Gabriel Oliveira, Sayed Hashimi.