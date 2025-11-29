Argentina Vs Brazil Toss Update, 1st T20I: BRA Opt To Bat First – See Playing XIs

Argentina vs Brazil 1st T20I: Brazil won the toss and opted to bat first during the first T20I in Buenos Aires on November 28, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Argentina vs Brazil match report 1st T20I 2025 toss update playing XI
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Argentina face Brazil in first T20I on November 28

  • Brazil won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Argentain vs Brazil playing XIs and more below

Argentina are playing against Brazil in the first T20I of the five-match series at the St Albans Club in Corimayo, Buenos Aires, on Friday, November 28, 2025. Brazil captain Michel Assuncao won the toss and opted to bat first.

Argentina Vs Brazil 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Argentina: Pedro Baron (c), Alejandro Ferguson, Agustin Husain, Hernan Fennell, Ramiro Escobar, Alan Kirschbaum, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Luca Rossi, Franz Bur, Manuel Iturbe.

Brazil: Luis Morais, Rejaul Karim, Luiz Muller, Michel Assuncao (c), Yasar Haroon, Chrystian Machado, Lucas Maximo, Luiz Gabriel Moras, Caique Cirino, Gabriel Oliveira, Felipe Muniz.

Argentina Vs Brazil 1st T20I: Full Squads

Argentina: Pedro Baron (c): Alam Kirschbaum, Alejandro Ferguson, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Lucas Rossi, Tomas Rossi, Ramiro Escobar, Santiago Iturbe, Augstin Husain, Franz Bur, Hernan Fennell, Juan Cabrera, Santiago Duggan.

Brazil: Michel Assuncao (c), Breno Passoni, Felipe Muniz, Luiz Gabriel Moras, Riquelmi Nascimento, Caique Cirino, Luis Morais, Luiz Muller, Yasar Haroon, Chrystian Machado, Llucas Maximo, Rejaul Karim, Gabriel Oliveira, Sayed Hashimi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, NPL 2025 Highlights: Basir Ahamad's Knock Helps BIK Beat KAY By 3 Wickets

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Kerala In Election Mode As Local Body Polls Kick Off In December 2025

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  2. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  5. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs