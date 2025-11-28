Argentina Vs Brazil 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

Both the nations will take part in a 5-match T20I series, starting today at the St. Albans Club cricket ground in Buenos Aires

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Argentina Vs Brazil 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?
Representative Image Photo: X | Matt Watts
Summary
  • Argentina and Brazil to play 5-match T20I series

  • The series commences today at the St. Albans Club cricket ground

  • Check live streaming info and squad

Argentina and Brazil are set to renew their rivalry, this time in a cricket field. Both the nations will be locking horns in a 5-match T20I series, starting today at the St. Albans Club cricket ground in Buenos Aires.

Both the nations missed out on qualifying for the 20-team ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. This 5-match series will serve as a preparatory one for both the sides, who will get some quality time on the pitch before upcoming challenges.

Brazil recently faced Panama and Mexico in a T20I tri-series last month, where they exited after losing to the Mexicans by 54 runs. Their first match was washed out following the conclusion of the 1st innings.

As for Argentina, who are unbeaten against Brazil in all of their previous 2 meetings, last played a competitive game over a year ago against the same oppositions.

The Argentinians had won by 11 runs in a low-scoring affair during their last match of the T20 World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 edition.

This 5-match series will see two matches being played on the very same day. There will be two matches each on November 29 and 30, after Argentina and Brazil start things off today.

Related Content

Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I match be played?

The St. Albans Club cricket ground in Buenos Aires will only host the 1st match but also the other 4 T20Is in the series.

Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: Where To Watch Live?

There are no official streaming partners for this 5-match T20I series between Argentina and Brazil.

Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: Squads

Argentina Squad: Alan Kirschbaum, Alejandro Ferguson, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Lucas Rossi, Tomas Rossi, Pedro Baron (C &WK), Ramiro Escobar (WK), Santiago Iturbe (WK), Agustin Husain, Franz Bur, Hernan Fennell, Juan Patricio Cabrera and Santiago Duggan

Brazil Squad: Breno Passoni, Felipe Muniz, Luiz Frazao, Michel Assuncao (C), Riquelmi Nascimento, Caique Cirino, Luis Henrique, Luiz Muller, Yasar Haroon, Camara Lourenco (WK), Lucas Maximo (WK), Rejaul Karim (WK), Gabriel Oliveira and Sayed Hashimi

