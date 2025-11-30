ARG Vs BRA Final Day Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Brazil's Tour Of Argentina T20I Series

Brazil's tour of Argentina set to conclude today
The hosts lead by 1-0 in the 5-match T20I series
Check the live streaming details
Brazil's tour of Argentina for a 5-match T20I series is all set to conclude today with the 4th and 5th match at the St. Albans Club Cricket Ground in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.
Both of them were involved in a 5-match T20I series which began on Friday, November 28.
In the first match, Argentina defeated Brazil by 8 wickets in a low scoring thriller.
The Brazilians batted after winning the toss and posted 109 runs on the board largely due to opening batter Luis Morais' 51 off 55. However, he did not receive support from any other Brazil batter as the second highest scorer (Rejaul Karim) amassed just 17 runs.
Luiz Miller and skipper Michel Assuncao scored 7 each while Chrystian Machado scored 9. In response, the Argentinians chased the total down within 14.5 overs, thanks to skipper Pedro Baron's half-century, Alejandro Ferguson and Alan Kirschbaum's 23 and 17 respectively.
The 2nd T20I was abandoned due to bad weather with Argentina forced to leave the field for 9 runs (1.1 ov) in their response to Brazil's 108. The 3rd T20I yesterday was abandoned without a ball bowled.
That sets up the series for a thrilling finale today with the 4th and 5th T20I at the St. Albans cricket ground.
Argentina Vs Brazil, Final Day: Live Streaming Info
When And Where will the Argentina Vs Brazil, 4th And 5th T20I Match Be Played?
The St. Albans Club cricket ground in Buenos Aires will host the 4th (7:30PM) and 5th T20I from 11:30PM IST ownards.
Argentina Vs Brazil, Final Day: Where To Watch Live?
There are no official streaming partners for this 5-match T20I series between Argentina and Brazil.
Argentina Vs Brazil, T20I Series: Squads
Argentina Squad: Alan Kirschbaum, Alejandro Ferguson, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Lucas Rossi, Tomas Rossi, Pedro Baron (C &WK), Ramiro Escobar (WK), Santiago Iturbe (WK), Agustin Husain, Franz Bur, Hernan Fennell, Juan Patricio Cabrera and Santiago Duggan
Brazil Squad: Breno Passoni, Felipe Muniz, Luiz Frazao, Michel Assuncao (C), Riquelmi Nascimento, Caique Cirino, Luis Henrique, Luiz Muller, Yasar Haroon, Camara Lourenco (WK), Lucas Maximo (WK), Rejaul Karim (WK), Gabriel Oliveira and Sayed Hashimi