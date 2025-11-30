ARG Vs BRA Final Day Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Brazil's Tour Of Argentina T20I Series

Brazil's tour of Argentina for a 5-match T20I series is all set to conclude today with the 4th and 5th match at the St. Albans Club Cricket Ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ARG Vs BRA Final Day Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Brazils Tour
Representative image Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brazil's tour of Argentina set to conclude today

  • The hosts lead by 1-0 in the 5-match T20I series

  • Check the live streaming details

Brazil's tour of Argentina for a 5-match T20I series is all set to conclude today with the 4th and 5th match at the St. Albans Club Cricket Ground in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

An Argentina Vs Brazil cricket match is extremely rare as we are all used to seeing them battle on the football field. The rivalry between these two South American nations is very well-known and it is now being renewed in a cricket field.

Both of them were involved in a 5-match T20I series which began on Friday, November 28.

In the first match, Argentina defeated Brazil by 8 wickets in a low scoring thriller.

The Brazilians batted after winning the toss and posted 109 runs on the board largely due to opening batter Luis Morais' 51 off 55. However, he did not receive support from any other Brazil batter as the second highest scorer (Rejaul Karim) amassed just 17 runs.

Luiz Miller and skipper Michel Assuncao scored 7 each while Chrystian Machado scored 9. In response, the Argentinians chased the total down within 14.5 overs, thanks to skipper Pedro Baron's half-century, Alejandro Ferguson and Alan Kirschbaum's 23 and 17 respectively.

Related Content
Related Content

The 2nd T20I was abandoned due to bad weather with Argentina forced to leave the field for 9 runs (1.1 ov) in their response to Brazil's 108. The 3rd T20I yesterday was abandoned without a ball bowled.

That sets up the series for a thrilling finale today with the 4th and 5th T20I at the St. Albans cricket ground.

Argentina Vs Brazil, Final Day: Live Streaming Info

When And Where will the Argentina Vs Brazil, 4th And 5th T20I Match Be Played?

The St. Albans Club cricket ground in Buenos Aires will host the 4th (7:30PM) and 5th T20I from 11:30PM IST ownards.

Argentina Vs Brazil, Final Day: Where To Watch Live?

There are no official streaming partners for this 5-match T20I series between Argentina and Brazil.

Argentina Vs Brazil, T20I Series: Squads

Argentina Squad: Alan Kirschbaum, Alejandro Ferguson, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Lucas Rossi, Tomas Rossi, Pedro Baron (C &WK), Ramiro Escobar (WK), Santiago Iturbe (WK), Agustin Husain, Franz Bur, Hernan Fennell, Juan Patricio Cabrera and Santiago Duggan

Brazil Squad: Breno Passoni, Felipe Muniz, Luiz Frazao, Michel Assuncao (C), Riquelmi Nascimento, Caique Cirino, Luis Henrique, Luiz Muller, Yasar Haroon, Camara Lourenco (WK), Lucas Maximo (WK), Rejaul Karim (WK), Gabriel Oliveira and Sayed Hashimi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Four Wickets; Corbin Bosch Keeps Proteas Hopes Alive

  2. Karnali Yaks Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: KAG Beat KAY By 5 Wickets In Kirtipur

  3. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

  4. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  5. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  4. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  5. Teaching While The World Burns Down

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. Pak Army Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Facilitating Terrorist Infiltration Across Border

  5. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution