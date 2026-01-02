Australia Vs England 5th Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025-26: When, Where To Watch SCG Match - Check Details

Get the live streaming information for the 5th Ashes Test match between Australia and England starting on Sunday, January 4

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England Ashes 4th Test Cricket-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Jake Weatherald, right, on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia take on England in the 5th Test at the SCG

  • England won the last Test at MCG

  • Check the live streaming details

Australia and England will renew their Ashes 2025-26 rivalry for one final time at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth Test, starting Saturday, January 3, 2026. The Aussies lead the five-match series 3-1. Steve Smith will lead the hosts with Pat Cummins rested for managing his workload.

All eyes will be on Usman Khawaja, who will come to out to bat for the last time in Australian Test whites as he called time on his playing career ahead of the 5th Test. Khawaja represented Australia in 87 Test and scored 6206 runs.

England, on the other hand, have included Shoaib Bashir and Matt Potts to their playing XI. Gus Atkinson misses out with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old Bashir, who made his Test debut against India in 2024, has featured in 19 Tests, claiming 68 wickets at an average of 39.00.

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Playing XIs

England Cricket Team

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Live Streaming

When and where will the Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test match be played?

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the 5th Ashes Test between Australia and England on Sunday, 4th January 2026 from 5:00AM (IST) onwards.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  4. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism