Australia Vs England 5th Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025-26: When, Where To Watch SCG Match - Check Details

Australia take on England in the 5th Test at the SCG
England won the last Test at MCG
Australia and England will renew their Ashes 2025-26 rivalry for one final time at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth Test, starting Saturday, January 3, 2026. The Aussies lead the five-match series 3-1. Steve Smith will lead the hosts with Pat Cummins rested for managing his workload.
All eyes will be on Usman Khawaja, who will come to out to bat for the last time in Australian Test whites as he called time on his playing career ahead of the 5th Test. Khawaja represented Australia in 87 Test and scored 6206 runs.
England, on the other hand, have included Shoaib Bashir and Matt Potts to their playing XI. Gus Atkinson misses out with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old Bashir, who made his Test debut against India in 2024, has featured in 19 Tests, claiming 68 wickets at an average of 39.00.
Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Playing XIs
England Cricket Team
Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Live Streaming
When and where will the Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test match be played?
The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the 5th Ashes Test between Australia and England on Sunday, 4th January 2026 from 5:00AM (IST) onwards.
Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Where To Watch The Match Live?
The AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.