India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live? Check Details

Get live streaming and squad details for the 4th T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Charami Athapaththu's Sri Lanka. The match will be played on Sunday, December 28 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live?
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live? Check Details Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India Women welcome Sri Lanka Women for the 4th T20I on Sunday, December 28

  • Harmanpreet Kaur's side have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series

  • Check the live streaming details

India Women will look to keep their dominant run going when they host Sri Lanka Women in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening (7:00 PM local).

After clinching a commanding 3-0 lead, India’s batting lineup, led by power hitters like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, has consistently posted or chased down competitive totals with authority.

India cruised to victory in the third T20I, winning by eight wickets as Verma’s explosive knock set the tone and captain Harmanpreet Kaur continued her strong leadership, recently becoming one of the most successful captains in women’s T20Is.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will be seeking redemption after a string of losses in the series. Though they’ve shown glimpses of resistance, including some competitive spells with the ball and contributions from senior batters like Chamari Athapaththu, the Lankan side has struggled to prevent India’s batting onslaughts.

With the series already beyond their immediate reach, Sri Lanka will aim to lift morale and build confidence ahead of the final match, hoping players such as Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama can turn the tide in their favor.

Also Check: India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I Preview

Related Content
Related Content

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming

When To Watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I?

The 4th T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on Sunday, December 28 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where To Watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I?

The 4th T20I can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi and Malki Madara.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War