India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live? Check Details

India Women welcome Sri Lanka Women for the 4th T20I on Sunday, December 28
Harmanpreet Kaur's side have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series
India Women will look to keep their dominant run going when they host Sri Lanka Women in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening (7:00 PM local).
After clinching a commanding 3-0 lead, India’s batting lineup, led by power hitters like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, has consistently posted or chased down competitive totals with authority.
India cruised to victory in the third T20I, winning by eight wickets as Verma’s explosive knock set the tone and captain Harmanpreet Kaur continued her strong leadership, recently becoming one of the most successful captains in women’s T20Is.
Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will be seeking redemption after a string of losses in the series. Though they’ve shown glimpses of resistance, including some competitive spells with the ball and contributions from senior batters like Chamari Athapaththu, the Lankan side has struggled to prevent India’s batting onslaughts.
With the series already beyond their immediate reach, Sri Lanka will aim to lift morale and build confidence ahead of the final match, hoping players such as Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama can turn the tide in their favor.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming
When To Watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I?
The 4th T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on Sunday, December 28 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.
Where To Watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I?
The 4th T20I can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi and Malki Madara.