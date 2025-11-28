Argentina vs Brazil T20I Series Preview: South American Rivalry Spices Up With 5 Matches In Buenos Aires

Argentina meet Brazil in a 5-match T20I series
All matches set to take place in Buenos Aires
Check match preview, recent records and more
Bitter continental rivals Argentina and Brazil are all set to lock horns, not in a football field, but in a cricket field later today. The South Americans are set to take part in a 5-match T20I series which will conclude within November 30.
It will only be the 3rd meeting between the two nations, who last met during a T20 World Cup qualifying match in 2024. In their previous encounter, the Argentinians had won by 11 runs in what was a low scoring thriller.
The Brazilians were folded for just 96 runs in their response to Argentina's 107-run total in the 1st innings.
All-rounder Agustin Rivero was the one who dragged Argentina towards the victory with his man of the match winning 31 off 42 with the bat and figures of 2/20 with the ball.
Brazil most recently took on Panama and Mexico respectively in a T20I tri-series earlier this month. After a washed out first game, the Brazilians lost by a heavy margin of 54 runs on November 2.
Argentina, ranked 49 in the world, have won each of their previous 2 matches against Brazil. However, one concerning thing for them heading into this 5-match series will be the lack of competitive cricket in the past one year.
Their last T20 match, dating back to December 16, 2024 was only against the Brazilians in the World T20 qualifier. Therefore, this series has the makings of an exciting one.
Argentina Vs Brazil 5 Match T20I Series: Schedule
1st T20I: 28 Nov, 6:30PM (IST) onwards
2nd T20I: 29 Nov, 6:30PM (IST) onwards
3rd T20I: 29 Nov, 11:30PM (IST) onwards
4th T20I: 30 Nov, 6:30PM (IST) onwards
5th T20I: 30 Nov, 11:30PM (IST) onwards
Argentina Vs Brazil 5 Match T20I Series: Squads
Argentina Squad: Alan Kirschbaum, Alejandro Ferguson, Manuel Iturbe, Agustin Rivero, Ian Roberts, Lucas Rossi, Tomas Rossi, Pedro Baron (C &WK), Ramiro Escobar (WK), Santiago Iturbe (WK), Agustin Husain, Franz Bur, Hernan Fennell, Juan Patricio Cabrera and Santiago Duggan
Brazil Squad: Breno Passoni, Felipe Muniz, Luiz Frazao, Michel Assuncao (C), Riquelmi Nascimento, Caique Cirino, Luis Henrique, Luiz Muller, Yasar Haroon, Camara Lourenco (WK), Lucas Maximo (WK), Rejaul Karim (WK), Gabriel Oliveira and Sayed Hashimi