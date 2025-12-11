Athletic Club 0-0 PSG, Champions League: UCL Holders Draw Blanks In Spain
PSG couldn’t find a winner in Bilbao, but with 13 points after six games, the French giant has already equaled the total amount it picked up in the league phase last season before going on to win the trophy. Despite the draw, PSG are third in the table whereas the La Liga club occupies 28th position. The Basque club will need some big results in the last two games to get into the top 20 qualification phase.
