Athletic Club 0-0 PSG, Champions League: UCL Holders Draw Blanks In Spain

PSG couldn’t find a winner in Bilbao, but with 13 points after six games, the French giant has already equaled the total amount it picked up in the league phase last season before going on to win the trophy. Despite the draw, PSG are third in the table whereas the La Liga club occupies 28th position. The Basque club will need some big results in the last two games to get into the top 20 qualification phase.

Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Goncalo Ramos
PSG's Goncalo Ramos kicks the ball as Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Vesga tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Senny Mayulu
PSG's Senny Mayulu jumps for a header during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola reacts after a missing opportunity to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, is challenged by Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Fabian Ruiz
PSG's Fabian Ruiz right, kicks the ball asAthletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams challenge for the ball during of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Senny Mayulu
PSG's Senny Mayulu, right, triess to score as Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche and Daniel Vivian try to stop him during of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Jesus Areso
Athletic Bilbao's Jesus Areso, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola challenge for the ball during of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Senny Mayulu
PSG's Senny Mayulu, run for the ball ahead of Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game-Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, is challenged by Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms