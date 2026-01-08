Taca Da Liga: Jose Mourinho Makes Benfica Players Sleep At Training Ground After Shock Defeat

Benfica also finished with 10 men after Nicolas Otamendi's 90th-minute red card rounded off a dismal match for Mourinho's side

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jose Mourinho
Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Benfica lost to SC Braga 1-3 in the semi-final of the Taca da Liga

  • Mourinho made his players sleep at the training ground after defeat

  • The semi-final defeat was Benfica's first in 11 games

Jose Mourinho made his Benfica players sleep at the training ground after a shock 3-1 loss to Braga in the Taca da Liga semi-final on Wednesday.

Braga took a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to Pau Victor and Rodrigo Zalazar, and though a Vangelis Pavlidis penalty halved the deficit in the second half, Gustaf Lagerbielke secured the win with nine minutes remaining.

Benfica also finished with 10 men after Nicolas Otamendi's 90th-minute red card rounded off a dismal match for Mourinho's side.

The semi-final defeat was Benfica's first in 11 games, and Mourinho suggested his players were expected to reflect on the performance over the next few days at the training base in Seixal.

"The players will sleep in Seixal, and on Thursday there is training, and the day after there's training," Mourinho said following the game.

"Since there's no final on Saturday, our next game is against Porto next Wednesday [in the Taca de Portugal quarter-final].

"When we arrive in Seixal [on Wednesday], everyone will go to their rooms. I hope the players sleep as well as I do, which is to say that they don't sleep at all.

Related Content
Related Content

"That's what I wish for them. That they don't sleep and instead think a lot, like I'm going to think."

Mourinho took over at Benfica in September and has overseen 14 wins in 23 matches so far, with the team sitting third in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica had high hopes of claiming the Taca da Liga following Sporting CP's exit in the other semi-final, as they lost 2-1 to Vitoria Guimaraes on Tuesday.

"On Thursday, we can start talking, which isn't what happened in the locker room," Mourinho added.

"In the locker room, it was a monologue, and monologues don't work for me; I like to have a dialogue with the players.

"We'll talk about the differences between the first and second halves and prepare in the best way possible for the game against Porto."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Slams 15-Ball Fifty To Become Fastest Indian List A Half-Centurion

  3. IND Vs NZ: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is After Undergoing Surgery For Abdominal Issue

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  5. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  4. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  5. Census First Phase To Be Held From April 1 To September 30

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker After High-Seas Chase In Atlantic

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  4. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  5. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist