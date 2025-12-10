Bayern 3-1 Sporting CP, Champions League: Lennart Karl Stars As Bavarians Register Thumping Win

Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl produced an audacious bit of skill to continue his high-scoring start to life in the Champions League in a 3-1 win over Sporting Lisbon which lifted Bayern to second behind Arsenal. Karl scored his third goal in four career Champions League games, controlling a pass from Konrad Laimer in mid-air before volleying a shot from a tight angle over two onrushing defenders and past the goalkeeper. It was part of a 12-minute, three-goal turnaround for Bayern after Joshua Kimmich’s own-goal handed Sporting the lead. Serge Gnabry leveled for Bayern when he was left unmarked at a corner in the 65th, before Karl scored Bayern’s second in the 69th and defender Jonathan Tah made it 3-1 in the 77th.

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Fans light flares
Fans light flares during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Joao Simoes
Sporting's Joao Simoes reacts as a smoke from flares fills the field during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Dayot Upamecano
Bayern's Dayot Upamecano, right, challenges for the ball with Sporting's Luis Suarez during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Manuel Neuer
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes a save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Lennart Karl
Bayern's Lennart Karl, centre, in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Michael Olise
Bayern's Michael Olise, right, talks to Bayern's Harry Kane during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Lennart Karl
Bayern's Lennart Karl celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Lennart Karl
Bayern's Lennart Karl, left, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Serge Gnabry
Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match photo-Joshua Kimmich
Bayern's Joshua Kimmich reacts after scoring an own goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sporting CP in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
