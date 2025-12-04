Union Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Two Own Goals And Two Penalties In Round Of 16 Thriller

Union Berlin push Bayern hard in a thrilling 3-2 DFB-Pokal round-of-16 clash at the Alte Forsterei, two own-goals and a penalty decide the tight battle under Berlin lights

Union Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Two Own Goals And Two Penalties In Round Of 16 Thriller
Harry Kane was on target again for Bayer
  • Bayern took the lead early when Union’s Ilyas Ansah turned a corner into his own goal

  • Harry Kane doubled the lead with a powerful header from another Kimmich corner

  • Union fight back, but a second own goal seals Bayern’s 3–2 win

Two own goals and a Harry Kane header helped Bayern Munich book their spot in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, beating Union Berlin 3-2 in the last 16 on Wednesday.

However, two penalties from Leopold Querfeld – one conceded by Kane – ensured it was far from a routine victory for Bayern, who held off the hosts' attempted fightback at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Vincent Kompany selected a strong starting lineup and saw his team race into a two-goal lead within 24 minutes. A Joshua Kimmich corner deflected in off the thigh of the unfortunate Ilyas Ansah after 12 minutes, before Kane rose highest to nod another of his captain's set-piece deliveries home.

Union appeared to be back in the tie when Jonathan Tah handled from a long throw-in, allowing Querfeld to rifle in from the spot, but Bayern re-established their two-goal cushion on the stroke of half-time as Diogo Leite flicked into his own net.

The hosts refused to go down without a fight, though, and Querfeld converted another spot-kick 10 minutes into the second half after Kane caught Leite with a stray elbow inside his own area.

There were chances at both ends in the latter stages, with Manuel Neuer clawing Andras Schafer's attempt to safety and Leite denying Luis Diaz with a goal-line clearance.

Querfeld also passed up a headed chance for his hat-trick as Bayern clung on, booking their place in the draw for the last eight.

Data Debrief: Bayern ride their luck for rare last-eight berth

Bayern's recent record in the DFB-Pokal leaves plenty to be desired.

This victory ensures they will participate in the quarter-finals for just the second time in the last six seasons (also 2022-23), having previously done so in 13 straight editions.

They might count themselves somewhat fortunate to advance after attempting just six shots and amassing 0.74 expected goals (xG), with Union recording 18 shots and 2.69 xG – albeit with a substantial portion coming from their two spot-kicks.

Querfeld did at least make a piece of history, becoming the first player to score two penalties against Neuer in a single game, in his 906th professional match for club and country.

