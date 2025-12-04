Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Highlights, DFB-Pokal: Bavarians Edge Iron Ones 3-2 To Reach Quarterfinals

Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Greetings!
A very warm welcome to all our readers. We are back with an exciting Thursday night football blog and this time it's unmissable action from DFB-Pokal, featuring the German Titans Bayern Munich and hosts Union Berlin. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Match Details!
Fixture: Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich, Round of 16
Venue: Stadion An der Alten Forsterei
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 1:15 AM IST (December 4)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: FCB Starting XI!
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: FCU Starting XI!
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Kick Off!
Union get us underway in Berlin, hoping to use their home fortress to trouble a confident Bayern side loaded with star power in this DFB-Pokal Round of 16 clash.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 9' FCU 0-0 FCB
Bayern in full control so far, stretching the pitch and probing through Luis Díaz, who’s already tested Union’s back line without real threat. Union, meanwhile, are leaning on long balls and set pieces as they search for their first opening.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 12' FCU 0-1 FCB
Bayern strike first! A corner causes chaos and Union’s defender accidentally turns it into his own net. Bayern had been knocking, and the pressure finally tells. Union now chasing after a costly mistake.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 24' FCU 0-2 FCB
Kane doubles the Bavarians’ lead with a classic poacher’s header, rising unmarked at the near post to nod Kimmich’s pinpoint corner delivery into the roof of the net. Bayern firmly in control now.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 40' FCU 1-2 FCB
Big moment. PENALTY to Union Berlin after VAR spots a handball by Jonathan Tah. Querfeld steps up and buries it low into the bottom-left corner! Union Berlin 1-2 Bayern, game back on at the Alte Försterei!
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 45+4' FCU 1-3 FCB
A nightmare moment for Diogo Leite as he turns the ball into his own net, restoring Bayern’s two-goal cushion right before the break.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Halftime! | FCU 1-3 FCB
A frantic first half ends with Bayern firmly in control. Two clinical goals and a late Union own goal re-establish their cushion, despite the Iron Ones briefly fighting back through a penalty. Bayern’s quality and pressure have told so far, and Union will need something special after the break to turn this around.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 65' FCU 2-3 FCB
Union Berlin have started really well in the second half, and it took them barely 10 mintues to half the deficit through Querfeld. Kane almost restored Bayern's two-goal lead with a good effort from outside the box, but Ronnow keeps his side in the contest with a decent save.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 80' FCU 2-3 FCB
It has been a really entertaining match so far, with both sides having the chance to get the sixth goal of the night. Haberer saw his close-range effort go wide of the post, while Diaz put the ball into the back of the net but saw it ruled out for offside.
Just 10 more minutes for Union Berlin to claw themselves back into the contest.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 90+3' FCU 2-3 FCB
Tim Skarke rises well and directs a header on target from the centre of the box, but Manuel Neuer reacts sharply to gather it cleanly. Union’s late push continues, but Bayern hold firm.
Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Fulltime! | FCU 2-3 FCB
The second half comes to an end with Bayern holding their ground and managing the game confidently. Union pushed hard late on, but the Bavarians’ composure and defensive discipline sealed the result. The Iron Ones showed spirit, but Bayern’s quality proved decisive on the night.