How Much Does Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium Turf Cost After Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup Win?

Inter Miami are selling pieces of turf from Chase Stadium where Lionel Messi won the MLS Cup, offering fans a chance to own historic grass with prices revealed

D
Deepak Joshi
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
How Much Does Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium Turf Cost After Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup Win?
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi hoists the trophy alongside teammates after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final match on December 6, 2025. | Photo: The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami are selling authentic turf from Chase Stadium

  • The grass comes from the pitch where Lionel Messi won the MLS Cup

  • Prices vary based on memorabilia size and presentation

Inter Miami CF have launched a unique memorabilia collection letting fans own pieces of the turf from Chase Stadium, the pitch where the club clinched its first MLS Cup in 2025, a historic moment featuring Lionel Messi’s influential performances. The stadium will soon be retired as the Herons prepare to move into their new Miami Freedom Park home in 2026, making the Chase Stadium grass a rare piece of club history.

Dubbed “The O.G.”, the collection includes sections of genuine Chase Stadium grass encapsulated in various keepsake formats. Fans around the world can preorder these pieces, celebrating not just the MLS Cup win but also other milestone moments in Inter Miami’s journey.

Also Read: Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Cup Final - Messi Leads Herons To Maiden Trophy

Prices and Memorabilia Options

Inter Miami offers several ways to own a piece of Chase Stadium history. The acrylic keyring versions featuring real grass strands start at around $50, ideal for casual fans or as stocking-stuffer gifts. For a more substantial collector’s item, the club sells acrylic-encased grass sections in display boxes ranging from roughly $200 to $750, depending on size and presentation style.

These items symbolize not just the pitch itself but the drama and excitement of the MLS Cup final, where Messi helped secure Inter Miami’s first major league title. The pricing reflects both the novelty and rarity of owning actual turf that hosted one of the club’s most memorable triumphs.

Related Content
Related Content

Chase Stadium's Greatness

Chase Stadium’s grass is more than just turf, it’s where Messi, Suarez, Busquets and teammates carved out history en route to the 2025 MLS Cup title. With the move to Freedom Park imminent, these memorabilia pieces offer supporters a tangible link to the club’s rise and iconic moments that will live long in fan memory.

For many supporters, owning a piece of the original surface where Messi played and lifted trophies is a cherished keepsake, a physical slice of soccer history that captures the spirit of Inter Miami’s breakthrough journey.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Deepti Sharma: Why Is India Women Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

  2. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  4. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. Kashmir Sees Snowfall And Rain As Chillai-Kalan Winter Period Begins

  4. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  5. Security Tightened at Indian Missions in Bangladesh’s Sylhet

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm