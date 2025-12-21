How Much Does Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium Turf Cost After Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup Win?

Inter Miami are selling authentic turf from Chase Stadium
The grass comes from the pitch where Lionel Messi won the MLS Cup
Prices vary based on memorabilia size and presentation
Inter Miami CF have launched a unique memorabilia collection letting fans own pieces of the turf from Chase Stadium, the pitch where the club clinched its first MLS Cup in 2025, a historic moment featuring Lionel Messi’s influential performances. The stadium will soon be retired as the Herons prepare to move into their new Miami Freedom Park home in 2026, making the Chase Stadium grass a rare piece of club history.
Dubbed “The O.G.”, the collection includes sections of genuine Chase Stadium grass encapsulated in various keepsake formats. Fans around the world can preorder these pieces, celebrating not just the MLS Cup win but also other milestone moments in Inter Miami’s journey.
Prices and Memorabilia Options
Inter Miami offers several ways to own a piece of Chase Stadium history. The acrylic keyring versions featuring real grass strands start at around $50, ideal for casual fans or as stocking-stuffer gifts. For a more substantial collector’s item, the club sells acrylic-encased grass sections in display boxes ranging from roughly $200 to $750, depending on size and presentation style.
These items symbolize not just the pitch itself but the drama and excitement of the MLS Cup final, where Messi helped secure Inter Miami’s first major league title. The pricing reflects both the novelty and rarity of owning actual turf that hosted one of the club’s most memorable triumphs.
Chase Stadium's Greatness
Chase Stadium’s grass is more than just turf, it’s where Messi, Suarez, Busquets and teammates carved out history en route to the 2025 MLS Cup title. With the move to Freedom Park imminent, these memorabilia pieces offer supporters a tangible link to the club’s rise and iconic moments that will live long in fan memory.
For many supporters, owning a piece of the original surface where Messi played and lifted trophies is a cherished keepsake, a physical slice of soccer history that captures the spirit of Inter Miami’s breakthrough journey.