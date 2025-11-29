Bayern Munich Vs St. Pauli Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich aim to rebound swiftly from their first defeat of the season as Vincent Kompany’s league leaders host out-of-form St. Pauli in Bundesliga, who arrive in Bavaria on an eight-game losing streak

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany attends a press conference after the UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal on November 27, 2025.
  • Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action against St. Pauli after Champions League defeat

  • Bayern remain unbeaten domestically and sit six points clear at the top

  • Michael Olise highlighted as Bayern’s key man, with 12 goal involvements so far

  • St. Pauli look to Andreas Hountondji for inspiration, having scored just twice in eight matches

Vincent Kompany is seeking a positive reaction from Bayern Munich when they host struggling St. Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern are fresh from suffering their first defeat of the season in all competitions, after losing 3-1 to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And Kompany, whose side are six points clear at the Bundesliga summit, will hope to get back on track when they return to league action at the Allianz Arena.

However, the head coach is not taking anything for granted, despite 16th-place St. Pauli travelling to Bavaria on an eight-game losing streak.

"It's good that we can show what we're up to three days later," Kompany told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "We never want to lose, we accept and don't like it.

"But it's about the reaction at one stage of the season, about the game against Arsenal and now about St. Pauli. We have to prepare for big moments, so that we can be there and win.

"We know that it won't be easy – even if they have lost eight times. The Bayern game may be different for them – such a game is less pressure for you when you're at the bottom."

Kompany also leapt to the defence of Manuel Neuer, who came under criticism for his part in Arsenal's third goal during Bayern's defeat.

The goalkeeper, who had raced out of his box, was comfortably rounded by Gabriel Martinelli, with the Brazilian subsequently slotting into an empty net.

Nevertheless, Kompany insisted he is not looking to drop the evergreen World Cup winner.

"What mistakes have there been?" he added. "I have a different opinion on this – what should you do as a goalkeeper? Should you wait until he runs towards you in a one-on-one? Or do you want to run out and help and accommodate your colleague?

"I'm a bit surprised – this is the first time I've heard that this is supposed to have been a mistake. If we make the decision to change the keeper, it's always in communication with Manu. We haven't done that now, and I have to think about what's best for the team."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bayern Munich – Michael Olise

Bayern's Michael Olise was directly involved in five goals (2 goals, 3 assists) for the first time in his 45th Bundesliga match. At 23 years and 345 days old, he was the youngest Bayern player to achieve this since data collection began in 2004-05.

Only Harry Kane (17) has more goal involvements than Olise (12) in the Bundesliga this season.

St. Pauli – Andreas Hountondji

St. Pauli have only found the net twice during their eight-game losing run, and will hope for inspiration from Houtondji.

Despite last scoring against Augsburg on September 14, the Benin international remains his side's leading marksman for the campaign with three goals.

MATCH PREDICTION – BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Despite their Champions League reverse, Bayern remain the only unbeaten side domestically in the big five European leagues this season (W10 D1).

The Bavarian giants have also won nine of their last 10 competitive meetings with St. Pauli.

Bayern have spent the least time trailing in the Bundesliga this season (56 minutes), while St. Pauli have spent the longest time behind (571 minutes).

Kompany's side have scored at least twice in each of their last 19 league matches, and could equal their own record of 20 successive such games from 2013-14.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bayern Munich – 81.3%

Draw – 11.4%

St. Pauli – 7.3%

