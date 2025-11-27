Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Super-Subs Madueke And Martinelli Make The Difference

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring from a corner in the 22nd, setting the tone at the Emirates
Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli struck in the second half to complete the turnaround and seal the win for Arsenal
The victory ends Bayern’s unbeaten run and makes Arsenal the only team with a 100% record in this season’s group stage
Second-half substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli were on target as Arsenal turned on the style to defeat Bayern Munich 3-1 in a top-of-the-table Champions League clash.
Jurrien Timber's header was cancelled out by teenager Lennart Karl in a tight first half at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
The Gunners were superb after the break, though, and Madueke and Martinelli made the difference off the bench as Arsenal made it five wins from five to sit top of the group phase.
Arsenal were content to let Bayern boss possession in the opening exchanges but took the lead in familiar circumstances when Timber glanced home Bukayo Saka's in-swinging corner.
Eberechi Eze then curled wide before Bayern levelled with a fine move. Joshua Kimmich's excellent cross-field ball was volleyed into the path of Karl, who lashed his effort past David Raya.
Saka saw a stinging right-foot effort tipped over by Manuel Neuer and then sent in a brilliant cross that Mikel Merino headed straight at the Bayern keeper.
Karl wasted a glorious one-on-one with a tame effort at Raya before Merino glanced another header wide from Declan Rice's inviting corner.
But Madueke poked home after a fine delivery from fellow sub Riccardo Calafiori, before Neuer had a rush of blood to the head when he dashed off his line, allowing Martinelli to go around him and have a free run at an open goal to round out the scoring, condemning Bayern to their first defeat of the season across all competitions.
Data Debrief: Gunners the set-piece kings again
Arsenal's set-piece prowess is a secret to absolutely no one, and the Gunners have now scored 10 goals from corners in all competitions this season – the most across Europe's big-five leagues.
Madueke's goal was his first for the club and ended a run of 17 games without scoring, while Martinelli has now netted in each of his four Champions League appearances this term – representing his best return in a single edition of the competition.
Karl may have been on the losing side but he is a player whose star is on the rise and he is the second-youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games (17 years, 277 days) behind Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal (17 years, 270 days).
At the other end of the spectrum, Neuer is in the twilight of his career. The 39-year-old has made 10 Opta-defined errors leading to goals in the Champions League for the club – four of them have been against Arsenal.