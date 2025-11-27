Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Super-Subs Madueke And Martinelli Make The Difference

Arsenal shocked Bayern Munich 3–1 at the Emirates, powered by goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, ending Bayern’s perfect run and putting Arsenal top of their UCL group

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League
Arsenal celebrate against Bayern Munich
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jurrien Timber opened the scoring from a corner in the 22nd, setting the tone at the Emirates

  • Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli struck in the second half to complete the turnaround and seal the win for Arsenal

  • The victory ends Bayern’s unbeaten run and makes Arsenal the only team with a 100% record in this season’s group stage

Second-half substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli were on target as Arsenal turned on the style to defeat Bayern Munich 3-1 in a top-of-the-table Champions League clash.

Jurrien Timber's header was cancelled out by teenager Lennart Karl in a tight first half at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners were superb after the break, though, and Madueke and Martinelli made the difference off the bench as Arsenal made it five wins from five to sit top of the group phase.

Arsenal were content to let Bayern boss possession in the opening exchanges but took the lead in familiar circumstances when Timber glanced home Bukayo Saka's in-swinging corner.

Eberechi Eze then curled wide before Bayern levelled with a fine move. Joshua Kimmich's excellent cross-field ball was volleyed into the path of Karl, who lashed his effort past David Raya.

Saka saw a stinging right-foot effort tipped over by Manuel Neuer and then sent in a brilliant cross that Mikel Merino headed straight at the Bayern keeper.

Related Content
Related Content

Karl wasted a glorious one-on-one with a tame effort at Raya before Merino glanced another header wide from Declan Rice's inviting corner.

But Madueke poked home after a fine delivery from fellow sub Riccardo Calafiori, before Neuer had a rush of blood to the head when he dashed off his line, allowing Martinelli to go around him and have a free run at an open goal to round out the scoring, condemning Bayern to their first defeat of the season across all competitions.

Data Debrief: Gunners the set-piece kings again

Arsenal's set-piece prowess is a secret to absolutely no one, and the Gunners have now scored 10 goals from corners in all competitions this season – the most across Europe's big-five leagues.

Madueke's goal was his first for the club and ended a run of 17 games without scoring, while Martinelli has now netted in each of his four Champions League appearances this term – representing his best return in a single edition of the competition.

Karl may have been on the losing side but he is a player whose star is on the rise and he is the second-youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games (17 years, 277 days) behind Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal (17 years, 270 days).

At the other end of the spectrum, Neuer is in the twilight of his career. The 39-year-old has made 10 Opta-defined errors leading to goals in the Champions League for the club – four of them have been against Arsenal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  4. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  5. 'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  2. A City Under Siege: Inside The 26/11 Attacks And Kasab’s Trial

  3. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  4. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  5. Bangladeshi Woman Arrested In Dehradun for Illegal Stay Under Fake Identity

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

  2. US Senator Flags Discriminatory Policies Targeting Minority Groups Under Pakistan Government

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Putin Orders Strengthening Of Russian Identity In Annexed Ukrainian Regions

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old