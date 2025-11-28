Bundesliga Matchday 12 Preview: Key Matches, Players To Watch, And More – All You Need To Know

Bayern target a response to the Arsenal loss while St. Pauli hope to exploit any post-Europe dip
Leverkusen–Dortmund, Leipzig’s injury issues and Frankfurt–Wolfsburg shape the weekend narrative
Rising talents Karl, El Mala and Grimaldo star on a matchday overshadowed by fan protests
Bayern Munich will look to avenge their first loss of the season – a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal marked by errors from Manuel Neuer and Dayot Upamecano – when they take on struggling FC St. Pauli.
The promoted side from Hamburg has lost eight straight Bundesliga matches and hoped Bayern might be complacent after another UEFA Champions League outing. Instead, Thomas Tuchel’s side returns home with something to prove.
St. Pauli coach Alexander Blessin admitted he is banking on any post-Europe drift Bayern might suffer.
“Maybe after the Arsenal game, the Champions League is still in their minds, or maybe they underestimate us a bit,” he said after his team’s 1-0 loss to Union Berlin. “We just need to keep it scoreless for as long as possible and then turn the game in our favour.”
Whatever happens on Saturday, Bayern will set a new Bundesliga record of 44 consecutive matchdays on top of the league, surpassing their own mark from 1973. They have already made the best-ever start after 11 rounds – 10 wins, one draw and a +33 goal difference – with Leipzig six points behind in second.
Bundesliga Matchday 12: Other Key Matches
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund (Saturday late game)
Both sides enter on Champions League highs after Leverkusen’s 2-0 win at Manchester City and Dortmund’s 4-0 demolition of Villarreal. A victory here could shape the identity of Bayern’s strongest challenger as the season deepens.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig (Friday)
Gladbach, rejuvenated under newly confirmed head coach Eugen Polanski, beat Heidenheim 3-0 last weekend and have won four straight across competitions since a 3-0 defeat to Bayern. Leipzig arrive depleted, with injuries to youngsters Assan Ouedraogo and Yan Diomande.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg (Sunday)
Frankfurt were outclassed 3-0 by Atalanta in midweek but have won their last two Bundesliga games. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are sliding toward the relegation zone. Interim coach Daniel Bauer could not halt the downturn in a 3-1 loss to Leverkusen – the club’s first match since firing both the head coach and sporting director.
Bundesliga Matchday 12: Players To Watch
Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)
The 17-year-old scored against Arsenal and dazzled in the 6-2 win over Freiburg. His rapid rise has triggered calls for inclusion in Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad.
Said El Mala (Cologne)
The 19-year-old, born to a German mother and Lebanese father, already has a senior international call-up for World Cup qualifiers. With four goals and three assists, he’s become vital for Cologne, who travel to Werder Bremen.
Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
The Spanish left-back continues to be Leverkusen’s standout performer following the summer departures of several key players. After scoring at Man City, he now has four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga despite playing in defence.
Bundesliga Matchday 12: Injury Concerns
Leipzig’s midfield prodigy Assan Ouedraogo is sidelined for several weeks with a tendon injury in his left knee suffered in the win over Bremen – a blow just days after his dream Germany debut.
Fellow 19-year-old Yan Diomande broke his nose in the same match but is expected to play against Gladbach.
Bundesliga Matchday 12: Off-Field Issues
A major off-field storyline dominates this matchday as organised fan groups across Germany are protesting potential new government security rules for stadiums.
These proposals include personalised ticketing, face-recognition technology, increased surveillance and expanded stadium bans. These proposals will be discussed at the Interior Ministry Conference from December 3 to 5.
Last weekend, Bundesliga stadiums stayed silent for the first 12 minutes in coordinated protest, and thousands of supporters demonstrated in Leipzig a week earlier.
Clubs have backed the fans’ concerns, with Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, plus Stuttgart and Freiburg, publicly criticising the proposed measures.
(With AP Inputs)