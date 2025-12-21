RB Leipzig 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga: Comeback Win Lifts Die Werkself To Third Place

Bayer Leverkusen completed a first-half comeback to seal a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in Bundesliga
Xaver Schlager gave Leipzig the lead, but Leverkusen scored twice before half-time through Martin Terrier and Patrik Schick
Debutant Montrell Culbreath sealed the win in stoppage time to lift Bayer Leverkusen to third place
Bayer Leverkusen came from behind during the first half to secure a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.
Kasper Hjulmand's side leapfrogged their opponents, with whom they are level on points, to third place via goal difference after an impressive turnaround, and within three points of Borussia Dortmund in second.
Xaver Schlager put Leipzig ahead after 35 minutes at Red Bull Arena, capping a bustling run across the box with a well-struck low shot from the edge of the area.
However, the hosts' advantage was short-lived as Leverkusen responded with two goals inside nine first-half minutes.
First, they restored parity within five minutes of Schlager's opener, Martin Terrier leaping high to glance Arthur's cross into the far corner.
The Werkself then completed the turnaround in the 44th minute as Patrik Schick rounded off a fine counter, racing onto Nathan Tella's throughball and blasting into the roof of the net from close range.
Leipzig searched hard for a leveller after the break, with Conrad Harder going close twice in quick succession, before Schlager was denied late on by a composed save from Mark Flekken.
With the result sealed, 18-year-old Montrell Culbreath added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time, marking his Bundesliga debut with a neat finish following a swift counter-attack.
Data Debrief: Leverkusen rise to the occasion
After losing two of their previous three Bundesliga away matches (against Augsburg and Bayern Munich), the pressure was on Hjulmand's side ahead of Saturday's contest, but they responded in emphatic style.
The Werkself were full value for the victory, generating a formidable 3.17 expected goals (xG) from 15 total shots, eight of which were on target.
Leipzig, meanwhile, were not far behind with seven efforts on target from 19 attempts, but Ole Werner's side lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, producing an xG of 1.84.
It proved crucial as the hosts suffered successive Bundesliga defeat within the same season for the first time since November 2024.