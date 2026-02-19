Olympiakos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Quickfire Schick Double Secures Crucial 1st Leg Win

Schick has now scored four goals in his last six Champions League matches, three more than he managed across his first 28 appearances in the competition

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Olympiakos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick scored twice against Olympiacos Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayer Leverkusen register 2-0 victory over Olympiakos in the first leg

  • Patrik Schick scored a brace to settle the match

  • The Greek outfit created very few chances

Patrik Schick's double helped Bayer Leverkusen defeat Olympiacos 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

The Leverkusen striker scored twice in the space of three second-half minutes to seal a vital victory on the road, which was also their first-ever away win in the knockout rounds of the competition.

It was an end-to-end first half, with Mehdi Taremi firing wide early on before Konstantinos Tzolakis smothered a close-range attempt from Schick at the other end.

The hosts thought they took the lead shortly before the break, but Ayoub El Kaabi's header was diverted in off Taremi, who was in an offside position, which came shortly after Ibrahim Maza saw an attempt palmed onto the crossbar.

Leverkusen's breakthrough then came on the hour mark, with Ernest Poku playing Schick through on the goal, and the striker evaded a challenge from Giulian Biancone before finding the bottom-left corner.

And 144 seconds later, it was 2-0. The visitors won a corner, and Alejandro Grimaldo's in-swinging delivery was flicked beyond the defenders on the line by Schick as the home fans were left stunned.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Schick The Man Of The Moment

Although Leverkusen recorded fewer shots in the match (eight to Olympiacos' 13), they created the better opportunities. The Bundesliga outfit accumulated 1.95 expected goals (xG) to the hosts' 0.87.

Schick has now scored four goals in his last six Champions League matches, three more than he managed across his first 28 appearances in the competition (one).

He is also the second player to score twice for Leverkusen in a Champions League knockout match, after Michael Ballack in the 2001-02 quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  4. Airlines May Get Power To Directly Ban Unruly Flyers For 30 Days

  5. Sources: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate AI Summit Expo Stall Over Robotic Dog Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. New Mexico Lawmakers Launch First State Investigation Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

  3. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz