Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Olympiacos (2-0 Agg), UCL: Goalless Draw Enough For Die Werkself To Secure Last-16 Progression

A goallless draw did the job for Bayer Leverkusen as the 2-0 win against Olympiacos away from home helped their progress to the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round of 16

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
bayer leverkusen vs olympiacos uefa champions league 2025-26 play-off leg 2 BayArena
Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo
Summary
  • Bayer Leverkusen secure round of 16 berth in UEFA Champions League 2025-26

  • A 2-0 win away from home in play-offs made them progress

  • They will face either of Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the last 16

Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League after playing out a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in their play-off second leg. 

Leverkusen already led the tie by two goals after their win in Greece, and despite creating a number of chances, they were unable to improve their margin of aggregate victory.

Fresh from his brace in the first leg, Patrik Schick was presented with two glorious opportunities early on, first heading wide from Alejandro Grimaldo's cross before failing to get the right connection on a lob over Konstantinos Tzolakis. 

Jonas Hofmann's fourth-minute effort represented the only shot on target from either side in the first half, though Olympiacos then went close to opening the scoring. 

Just five minutes after the restart, Gelson Martins forced Janis Blaswich into a sprawling stop before the Portuguese's dangerous delivery narrowly evaded Chiquinho in the box.

Leverkusen quickly rediscovered their groove and came within inches of putting the tie to bed just after the hour, only to see Grimaldo's fierce strike cannon against the crossbar. 

The hosts almost got themselves ahead on the night in the second minute of stoppage time, but after being slipped in by Aleix Garcia, Schick lifted the ball over Tzolakis but wide of the mark.

Data Debrief: Leverkusen go back-to-back in the Champions League

After winning their first-ever away knockout match in the Champions League at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki last week, Leverkusen were unable to replicate a similar attacking display here, as both sides struggled in front of goal. 

Leverkusen registered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.69 from their seven shots, only one of which was on target, compared to Olympiacos' 0.21 from the same number of attempts, but Hjulmand will not care one bit. 

Indeed, the Werkself have reached the last 16 of the Champions League in consecutive campaigns in the competition for the first time since 2014-15, while they have now gone five games at home in all competitions without conceding, their longest run of shutouts on home soil since May 2015 (nine in total in that run).

