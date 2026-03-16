Outlook Explainer: How the Strait of Hormuz Triggered An LPG Crisis in India's Kitchens

At the centre of the anxiety lies the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. Nearly 30 per cent of global LPG shipments typically pass through this narrow stretch of water linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Since early March, tanker movement through the corridor has slowed sharply after Iranian forces issued warnings to international vessels transiting the area. Freight costs have surged, insurance premiums have climbed, and shipments destined for India have been delayed.