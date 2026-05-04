Early Bengal Trends Hint at Chinks in TMC Armour, But Verdict Is Far From Settled

Early counting rounds show BJP competitiveness across key pockets, but counting in the next few hours will determine whether this is a blip or a structural shift.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Mamata Banerjee
Early Bengal Trends Hint at Chinks in TMC Armour, But Verdict Is Far From Settled
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Initial leads favour the Bharatiya Janata Party due to faster-counting urban booths, while All India Trinamool Congress strongholds in rural areas are yet to fully reflect.

  • Narrow, shifting leads suggest volatility; sustained widening gaps would signal deeper erosion for Mamata Banerjee’s party.

  • A unified anti-TMC vote poses a larger threat than fragmented gains by the BJP, Indian National Congress, and Left parties.

Early counting trends in West Bengal have injected a note of uncertainty into what the All India Trinamool Congress had hoped would be a relatively comfortable electoral outing. Initial leads suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party is competitive across multiple pockets, raising questions about whether Mamata Banerjee’s formidable political machine is facing early signs of structural fatigue.

The early trends show BJP leading in 148 seats while TMC is leading in 128 seats. 

But early trends in Bengal have a history of misdirection, and today may be no exception. The first rounds of counting typically reflect urban booths and semi-urban clusters where counting is faster and where the BJP has, over the past decade, built a measurable base.  Also, the vote counting in West Bengal is relatively slower.

Mamata Banerjee Regains Lead Over Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur

After trailing in the early rounds, Mamata Banerjee has moved ahead of Suvendu Adhikari in the high-stakes Bhabanipur seat. Bhabanipur remains one of the most closely watched contests in West Bengal, with the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party locked in a direct fight. Early trends had indicated an initial edge for Adhikari before the lead swung back in Banerjee’s favour as more rounds were counted.

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The contest carries heavy political baggage. Adhikari, once a trusted lieutenant of Banerjee, had delivered a major upset in the previous election by defeating her in Nandigram by a margin of under 2,000 votes. That loss forced the Trinamool chief to seek election from Bhabanipur to retain her position in the Assembly.

The stakes remain exceptionally high. A defeat here would jeopardise Banerjee’s continuation as Chief Minister, making the constituency central not just to the electoral arithmetic but to the broader political narrative in the state. Historically, Bhabanipur has been a Trinamool stronghold since 2011, when it was won by Subrata Bakshi. 

Early Trends Can Reverse 

If the BJP’s early edge is visible beyond its known strongholds in north Bengal and parts of the Jangalmahal region, it could indicate a broader consolidation of the anti-incumbency vote. That would mark a shift from previous elections, where opposition votes were split between the BJP, the Indian National Congress, and Left parties.

Equally important is the question of margins. Narrow leads flipping between candidates suggest volatility typical of early counting. However, if these leads begin to widen consistently, it would point to a more durable trend, one that could challenge the TMC’s dominance at a structural level rather than merely dent it at the margins.

For the TMC, the stakes are not just numerical. Mamata Banerjee has built her political appeal on welfare delivery, mobilisation of the poor, and a distinctly Bengali idiom of resistance to the BJP’s national politics. A visible erosion, even if not electorally decisive, would complicate that narrative ahead of future contests.

Yet, it is far too early to draw definitive conclusions. Bengal’s electoral arithmetic has repeatedly shown that early counting phases can exaggerate opposition strength before later rounds restore equilibrium. 

For now, the most accurate reading of the trends is this: the BJP appears to be in the contest in a meaningful way, but whether this translates into a decisive breach of the TMC’s fortress will only become clearer when the rural vote comes into full view.

“Power Cuts, CCTV Shutdowns”: Mamata Flags Concerns Ahead of Bengal Counting

Hours before counting began in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged irregularities near EVM strongrooms, claiming power outages and disruptions to surveillance systems at multiple locations.

In a post on X around 1 am, the All India Trinamool Congress chief said reports were coming in of “deliberate load-shedding”, CCTV cameras being switched off, and vehicles moving in and out of strongroom premises. She cited incidents from Serampore in Hooghly, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Aushgram in Purba Bardhaman, and the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata.

Calling on party workers to remain vigilant, Banerjee urged them to guard strongrooms through the night, file complaints in case of suspicious activity, and demand access to CCTV footage. “Just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay awake and protect the people’s mandate,” she said, warning against any “suspicious situation”.

Banerjee alleged that the developments were taking place at the “behest” of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Separately, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, who is contesting from Shyampukur, shared a video purportedly showing a “camera blackout” at the Khudiram Anushilani Stadium in Kolkata. She said surveillance resumed after protests but questioned the repeated disruptions, adding that the party was seeking access to the missing footage.

The Election Commission has not yet responded to the allegations.

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