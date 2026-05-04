Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26: Gallagher, Richarlison's Goals Keep Spurs Alive

Tottenham Hotspur secured a vital 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on May 3, Sunday, significantly boosting their Premier League survival bid. The visitors dominated the first half, taking an early lead through Conor Gallagher’s precise strike in the 12th minute before Richarlison doubled the advantage with a powerful header in the 25th minute, assisted by Mathys Tel. Unai Emery’s side, having made seven changes to their starting XI ahead of a critical Europa League fixture, struggled to find any attacking rhythm and failed to register a shot on target until deep into stoppage time. While Villa saw more possession after the interval, they were largely stifled by a disciplined and high-energy Tottenham defense. Substitute Emi Buendía eventually grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts in the sixth minute of added time, but it came too late to alter the outcome. The win moves Tottenham out of the bottom three, marking a critical step forward under Roberto De Zerbi.

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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Joao Palhinha
Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha, left, and manager Roberto de Zerbi celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Roberto de Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi, right, and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shake hands after the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Randal Kolo Muani
Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani embraces the crowd as he leaves the pitch as a substitute during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Matty Cash
Aston Villa's Matty Cash, right, and Tottenham's Mathys Tel battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Conor Gallagher
Tottenham's Conor Gallagher, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, and Tottenham's Joao Palhinha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Tottenham's Richarlison, center left, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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