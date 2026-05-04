Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26: Gallagher, Richarlison's Goals Keep Spurs Alive
Tottenham Hotspur secured a vital 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on May 3, Sunday, significantly boosting their Premier League survival bid. The visitors dominated the first half, taking an early lead through Conor Gallagher’s precise strike in the 12th minute before Richarlison doubled the advantage with a powerful header in the 25th minute, assisted by Mathys Tel. Unai Emery’s side, having made seven changes to their starting XI ahead of a critical Europa League fixture, struggled to find any attacking rhythm and failed to register a shot on target until deep into stoppage time. While Villa saw more possession after the interval, they were largely stifled by a disciplined and high-energy Tottenham defense. Substitute Emi Buendía eventually grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts in the sixth minute of added time, but it came too late to alter the outcome. The win moves Tottenham out of the bottom three, marking a critical step forward under Roberto De Zerbi.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE