Counting Day Trend: UDF Surge In Kerala, BJP-TMC Neck-to-neck In WB, DMK In TN
Vote counting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam unfolded amid tight security and intense anticipation on Monday, as early trends began to hint at certain shifting political equations across the four states. Counting centres witnessed a steady influx of officials and party agents from early morning, with postal ballots being taken up first before electronic voting machine (EVM) rounds commenced. In West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, initial leads pointed to closely fought contests in several key constituencies, while Kerala showed signs of a comeback for Congress-led United Democratic Front and Assam reflected a mix of continuity and challenge for incumbent forces.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE