Counting Day Trend: UDF Surge In Kerala, BJP-TMC Neck-to-neck In WB, DMK In TN

Vote counting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam unfolded amid tight security and intense anticipation on Monday, as early trends began to hint at certain shifting political equations across the four states. Counting centres witnessed a steady influx of officials and party agents from early morning, with postal ballots being taken up first before electronic voting machine (EVM) rounds commenced. In West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, initial leads pointed to closely fought contests in several key constituencies, while Kerala showed signs of a comeback for Congress-led United Democratic Front and Assam reflected a mix of continuity and challenge for incumbent forces.

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election officials counting votes
Election officials count postal ballots during the first round of vote counting for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Kozhikode, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
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West Bengal election results counting day
Security personnel and officials outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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EVM counting process Tamil Nadu
An election official demonstrates an electronic voting machine (EVM) during vote counting at a counting centre, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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A worker carries public announcement speakers on the eve of counting and results of the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Birbhum, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel and officials outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel frisk a person outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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Electronic voting machines (EVMs) in a strong room ahead of counting of votes for the Assembly elections, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Assembly elections 2026 votes counting Kolathur strong room
Election officials at Kolathur strong room during the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Assembly elections 2026 votes counting Security personnel in Kolkata
Security personnel stand guard outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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