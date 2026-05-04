Election officials count postal ballots during the first round of vote counting for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Kozhikode, Kerala. | Photo: PTI

1/9 Security personnel and officials outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI





2/9 An election official demonstrates an electronic voting machine (EVM) during vote counting at a counting centre, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI





3/9 Security personnel outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI





4/9 A worker carries public announcement speakers on the eve of counting and results of the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Birbhum, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI





5/9 Security personnel and officials outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI





6/9 Security personnel frisk a person outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI





7/9 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) in a strong room ahead of counting of votes for the Assembly elections, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar





8/9 Election officials at Kolathur strong room during the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar





9/9 Security personnel stand guard outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





