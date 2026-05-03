GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 46 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in match 46 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 3). GT made one change, handing Nishant Sindhu his debut, while PBKS brought in pacer Xavier Bartlett. The Kings are in superb form, atop the standings with 13 points from eight games and just one defeat so far which came in the previous outing against Rajasthan Royals. As for the Titans, they lie fifth with 10 points from nine matches, and have notched up back-to-back wins after consecutive losses.
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