GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 46 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans' fans cheer ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

1/2 Gujarat Titans' cheerleaders ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Arun Sharma





2/2 Cheer leaders dance before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Arun Sharma





