Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

NDA crosses majority mark in trends, leading in 98 seats. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma maintains lead in Jalukbari.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Assam CM Sarma at Jana Ashirwad Yatra
The BJP leads the charge for the alliance in 78 seats, while its partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF)—are ahead in 10 constituencies each. | Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The ruling NDA has secured leads in 98 out of 126 constituencies, with the BJP alone ahead in 78 seats.

  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in Jalukbari while state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi trails in Jorhat.

  • Assam recorded a historic voter turnout of 85.96 per cent across 40 counting centres in 35 districts.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has established a commanding lead in the Assam assembly elections, pulling ahead in 98 seats as per the latest figures released by the Election Commission. According to PTI, the Congress-led opposition is currently leading in 25 constituencies, with trends now available for all 126 seats in the state.

The BJP leads the charge for the alliance in 78 seats, while its partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF)—are ahead in 10 constituencies each. Within the opposition camp, the Congress holds leads in 25 seats, supported by its ally Raijor Dal in one seat. PTI reported that the AIUDF is leading in two constituencies, while the CPI(M) is ahead in one.

Several high-profile contests are shaping the day's results. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained his lead in Jalukbari, though state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is currently trailing BJP rival Hitendranath Goswami in the Jorhat seat. In Khowang, AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi has fallen behind the BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi.

Related Content
Assam Congress chief and candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi, centre, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi, right, during a roadshow in support of Congress candidate from New Guwahati constituency Santanu Bora ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Guwahati, Friday, April 3, 2026. - Photo: PTI
Outlook Exclusive: Assam Cong Chief Gaurav Gogoi Says 'BJP Trying To Weaken Constitutional Rights Of Minorities'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference on the joining of three Congress MLAs to BJP at state party office, in Guwahati recently. - ANI News
Assembly Elections 2026:  BJP’s Congress Problem Amid Assam's 'Ticket Syndicate' Debate
Mallikarjun Kharge - | Photo: PTI/File
Kharge Announces Congress’s ‘Five Guarantees’ for Assam, Targets BJP Govt
null - null
Himanta Hustle: Man Of Many Words
Related Content

Key cabinet members and former Congress leaders who defected to the BJP are also showing strong performances. AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta are leading in Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively. Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, both former senior Congress figures, are currently ahead in Dispur and Bihpuria.

Additionally, ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Prashanta Phukan, and Bimal Borah have established leads in Dhemaji, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Dibrugarh, and Tingkhong.

The counting process commenced at 8 am, beginning with postal ballots. Officials are conducting the count at 40 centres across 35 districts. While most districts operate a single centre, Nagaon is utilizing three separate locations, and Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat are using two centres each.

Polling for all 126 constituencies was conducted in a single phase on April 9. According to PTI, the election saw a record turnout of 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Ramakrishna Ghosh Ruled Out Of Tournament; Punjab Kings Face New Reality

  2. Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

  3. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Babar Azam And Co Secure Title Victory With 5-Wicket Win

  4. SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Fifty Anchors Comfortable Chase For Kolkata Knight Riders

  5. IPL 2026: Mittal Family Takes Control Of Rajasthan Royals With 75% Stake After Somani Deal Fails

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  3. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  5. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 03, 2026

  2. Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

  3. Battle For Bengal: Watershed Or Waterloo?

  4. Kangana Ranaut: Regular Presence In Parliament, But Ground-level Disconnect

  5. Fadnavis Vows Fast-Track Trial, Death Penalty In Pune Child Rape-Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  5. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: TVK Leads In TN, UDF In Kerala, BJP-TMC In Tight Fight In WB

  2. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  3. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  4. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  5. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  6. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  7. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  8. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs