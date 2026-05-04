Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

Summary of this article
The ruling NDA has secured leads in 98 out of 126 constituencies, with the BJP alone ahead in 78 seats.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in Jalukbari while state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi trails in Jorhat.
Assam recorded a historic voter turnout of 85.96 per cent across 40 counting centres in 35 districts.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has established a commanding lead in the Assam assembly elections, pulling ahead in 98 seats as per the latest figures released by the Election Commission. According to PTI, the Congress-led opposition is currently leading in 25 constituencies, with trends now available for all 126 seats in the state.
The BJP leads the charge for the alliance in 78 seats, while its partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF)—are ahead in 10 constituencies each. Within the opposition camp, the Congress holds leads in 25 seats, supported by its ally Raijor Dal in one seat. PTI reported that the AIUDF is leading in two constituencies, while the CPI(M) is ahead in one.
Several high-profile contests are shaping the day's results. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained his lead in Jalukbari, though state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is currently trailing BJP rival Hitendranath Goswami in the Jorhat seat. In Khowang, AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi has fallen behind the BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi.
Key cabinet members and former Congress leaders who defected to the BJP are also showing strong performances. AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta are leading in Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively. Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, both former senior Congress figures, are currently ahead in Dispur and Bihpuria.
Additionally, ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Prashanta Phukan, and Bimal Borah have established leads in Dhemaji, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Dibrugarh, and Tingkhong.
The counting process commenced at 8 am, beginning with postal ballots. Officials are conducting the count at 40 centres across 35 districts. While most districts operate a single centre, Nagaon is utilizing three separate locations, and Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat are using two centres each.
Polling for all 126 constituencies was conducted in a single phase on April 9. According to PTI, the election saw a record turnout of 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise.
(With inputs from PTI)