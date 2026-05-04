Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

The BJP leads the charge for the alliance in 78 seats, while its partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF)—are ahead in 10 constituencies each. | Photo: PTI; Representative image

The BJP leads the charge for the alliance in 78 seats, while its partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF)—are ahead in 10 constituencies each. | Photo: PTI; Representative image