Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

Carlos Alcaraz, sidelined from the Madrid Open 2026 with a wrist injury, was in the stands as younger brother Jaime made a winning debut in the under‑16 tournament

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Carlos Alcaraz Brother Jaime Madrid Open 2026 U16 match report
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz towels off during the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz returned to the Madrid Open 2026 on Thursday, cheering on his 14‑year‑old brother Jaime

  • Jaime Alcaraz defeated fellow Spaniard Pol Mas 6‑3, 6‑3 on Court 7 in his U-16 tournament debut

  • Carlos, who holds the Australian, French and US Open titles, withdrew from Madrid due to a right wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz was back at the Madrid Open on Thursday, this time as a spectator to watch younger brother Jaime compete in an under-16 tournament.

Alcaraz, who holds the Australian, French and U.S. Open titles, was in the stands at Court 7 as Jaime Alcaraz defeated fellow Spaniard Pol Mas 6-3, 6-3.

Other relatives were on hand as well to watch the tournament debut of 14-year-old Jaime.

Among the Spaniards who have played the under-16 tournament at the Caja Magica in the past were promising stars Martín Landaluce, Daniel Mérida and Rafael Jódar.

Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open because of a right wrist injury. He won’t be defending his French Open title in three weeks.

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