Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz towels off during the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz towels off during the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard