Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Carlos Alcaraz confirmed he will miss the French Open 2026 due to a right wrist injury, disrupting his clay‑court season and his Roland Garros title defence

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Carlos Alcaraz wrist injury ruled out of French Open 2026 update
Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from both the French Open 2026 and Italian Open due to a right wrist injury

  • The two‑time defending Roland Garros champion sustained the injury at the Barcelona Open earlier this month

  • Alcaraz, named World Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards, was seen with his wrist immobilised

Carlos Alcaraz will miss the French Open 2026, having been ruled out of Roland Garros after suffering a right wrist injury. The two-time defending champion also confirmed he will skip the Italian Open in Rome.

The world No. 2 suffered the injury during his first-round win at the Barcelona Open earlier this month and pulled out the following day. The injury forced him to withdraw from the Madrid Open.

During the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 in Madrid, where Alcaraz was named world sportsman of the year, the Spaniard was pictured with his wrist immobilised.

Alcaraz Confirms French Open 2026 Withdrawal

Alcaraz confirmed his withdrawal after a further medical evaluation on Friday, ruling himself out of both Rome and Paris.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we assess the situation to determine when we can return to the court,” Alcaraz posted on Instagram. “This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of this stronger.”

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Injury Disrupts Alcaraz Momentum

The injury throws a spanner in the works of Alcaraz’s season, which has seen him win his first Australian Open title and become the youngest man to have completed the career Grand Slam.

Last season, the seven-time Grand Slam champion won titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros, and reached the final in Barcelona. However, he lost the world No. 1 ranking to Jannik Sinner earlier this month after defeat in the Monte Carlo final.

With Alcaraz sidelined during the clay season, which is his speciality, he risks slipping down the rankings to his Italian rival.

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