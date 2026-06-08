Trump Urges Netanyahu Not To Retaliate Against Iran, Says Peace Deal Is Near

Trump urged Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran, saying a peace agreement could be reached within days.
The US president asked Iran to return to negotiations and warned that further escalation could derail talks.
Netanyahu reportedly pushed back during the call but ultimately "pseudo agreed" to stand down, according to Axios.
US President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran’s latest missile barrage, warning that further military action could jeopardise negotiations that Washington says are close to producing a deal to end the three-month conflict.
The intervention underscores US efforts to prevent the latest exchange between Israel and Iran from derailing talks aimed at securing a peace agreement. According to PTI, Trump has also called on Iran to return to the negotiating table, while pressing both sides to avoid actions that could disrupt the diplomatic push.
"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.
"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump said, referring to Iran's strikes at Israel.
Trump also expressed hope that Israel would refrain from responding to the attack.
"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told Axios.
"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.
Trump reiterated that the United States was close to reaching an agreement and cautioned that renewed hostilities could derail the effort.
"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.
PTI reported that Trump also suggested Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran. Speaking to the Financial Times, he said the Israeli leader would likely have little choice in the matter.
"He won't have any choice," Trump said of Netanyahu, asserting that he "calls the shots".
The Financial Times interview was published as Iran launched missiles at Israel in its first attack since a ceasefire took effect in April.
According to PTI, Trump told Netanyahu during their call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal". Axios, citing a US official, reported that Netanyahu pushed back but ultimately "pseudo agreed" to stand down.
The official said the conversation on Sunday was calmer than last week's tense exchange between the two leaders. Trump did not raise his voice at Netanyahu during the latest call, the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)