Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: Alcaraz, Sabalenka Land Top Honours - Check Full List Of Winners

Alcaraz won the French and U.S. Opens last year plus the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman, won her second consecutive U.S. Open last year

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Carlos Alcaraz, Laureus Sports Awards
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz with the trophy. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Tennis stars Alcaraz and Sabalenka were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year

  • Rory McIlroy received the comeback of the year award

  • Laureus World Awards 2026 was hosted by Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu

Tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Laureus awards on Monday while Paris Saint-Germain was the 'Team of the Year'.

Alcaraz won the French and U.S. Opens last year plus the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman, won her second consecutive U.S. Open last year.

PSG broke through with its first Champions League title in 2025.

Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended the Masters title this month, received the comeback of the year award.

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, aged 18, won the young sportsperson of the year prize.

Formula One champion Lando Norris received the world breakthrough of the year award.

Ex-Germany national football team player Toni Kroos won the world sporting inspiration award, and retired gymnast Nadia Comaneci got the lifetime achievement prize.

The world action sportsperson award went to American snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Brazilian Gabriel Araújo was the world sportsperson of the year with a disability.

The awards ceremony in the Spanish capital was hosted by tennis great Novak Djokovic and freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

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