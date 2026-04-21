Laureus Awards 2026: Alcaraz, Sabalenka Land Top Honours; PSG Named 'Team Of The Year'
Tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Laureus awards on Monday while Paris Saint-Germain was the team of the year. Alcaraz won the French and U.S. Opens last year plus the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman, won her second consecutive U.S. Open last year. PSG broke through with its first Champions League title in 2025. Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended the Masters title this month, received the comeback of the year award. Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, aged 18, won the young sportsperson of the year prize.
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