Laureus Awards 2026: Alcaraz, Sabalenka Land Top Honours; PSG Named 'Team Of The Year'

Tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Laureus awards on Monday while Paris Saint-Germain was the team of the year. Alcaraz won the French and U.S. Opens last year plus the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman, won her second consecutive U.S. Open last year. PSG broke through with its first Champions League title in 2025. Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended the Masters title this month, received the comeback of the year award. Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, aged 18, won the young sportsperson of the year prize.

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Laureus Awards Aryna Sabalenka
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka poses with the award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal poses with Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Nadia Comaneci
Retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci poses with with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Gabriel Araujo
Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Gabriel Araujo poses with his Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos poses with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Novak Djokovic
Tennis player Novak Djokovic poses as he arrives for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Jannik Sinner
Tennis player Jannik Sinner poses as he arrives for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Laureus Awards Garbine Muguruza
Spanish former tennis player Garbine Muguruza, right, poses as she arrives for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Aryna Sabalenka Laureus Awards 2026
Aryna Sabalenka posses as she arrives for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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