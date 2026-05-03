China Vs South Korea Live Score, Uber Cup Final: Mighty Dragons Face KOR

South Korea's Sim Yu Jin reacts after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi in Uber Cup 2022 final. File Photo

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Uber Cup Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 final between China women and South Korea women on Sunday, 3 May, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark. Both teams reached the summit clash in contrasting semifinal wins, with China sweeping Japan 3-0 and South Korea edging Indonesia 3-1. Wang Zhiyi led China’s charge with a hard-fought win over Akane Yamaguchi, while Liu Sheng Shu–Tan Ning and Chen Yu Fei sealed the tie. South Korea, powered by An Se Young and strong doubles performances, held firm despite a slip in the singles. It sets up a high-intensity final where fine margins could decide the champion.

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